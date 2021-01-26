MANUFACTURING
Philips sees ‘uncertainty’
Royal Philips NV yesterday said it saw “uncertainty” this year due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as net profit for last year rose 1.9 percent. The company, focused on healthcare after decades as a key home appliances and lighting player, had sales of 19.5 billion euros (US$23.7 billion), up 0.27 percent on 2019. Net income in the fourth quarter of last year rose 9.17 percent year-on-year to 607 million euros, it said. The firm signed deals with 25 hospitals in the US, Europe and Asia in the final quarter and expanded remote “telehealth” services for consumers at home, it added. Total net profit hit 1.19 billion euros last year, compared with 1.17 billion euros in 2019.
FOOTWEAR
Dr Martens IPO targeted
Dr Martens owner Permira Holdings and other shareholders are looking to raise as much as ￡1.3 billion (US$1.8 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) of the shoemaker on the London Stock Exchange. The company does not plan to raise any money itself in the IPO. Private equity firm Permira and other investors are selling as many as 350 million shares at ￡3.30 to ￡3.70 per share, according to terms seen yesterday by Bloomberg News. The sale of the 35 percent stake at that price range values Dr Martens at ￡3.3 billion to ￡3.7 billion, which is more than 10 times the ￡300 million Permia paid for the bootmaker in 2014.
RIDE-HAILING
Grab eyes US$2 billion IPO
Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab Holdings Inc has picked banks for a potential US IPO that could raise at least US$2 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co have been selected to work on a listing that could happen as soon as the second half of this year, the people said. More banks could be added and details of the offering could change as deliberations continue, the people said. Grab’s IPO considerations come after talks to combine with Indonesian rival Gojek stalled.
ELECTRONICS
Toshiba shares surge
Toshiba Corp shares yesterday surged the most in three years after the company said it would return to the first section of the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges following an extended absence. The stock briefly touched its daily upper limit and closed 17 percent higher at ￥3,460 yen in Tokyo, the biggest gain since summer 2017. The move, set for Friday, means that the company’s shares would be added to market indices so domestic active funds can buy the stock, Atul Goyal, senior analyst at Jefferies, wrote in a report describing it as “inexpensive.”
SAUDI ARABIA
Public fund looks to double
The Public Investment Fund plans to double its assets to 4 trillion riyals (US$1.07 trillion) by 2025, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said on Sunday. The fund would invest 3 trillion riyals in new sectors over the next 10 years, said bin Salman, who is Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler and chairman of the fund’s board. A new five-year plan would make the fund “the leading catalyst for Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation and diversification,” the prince said in a speech on state TV. The five-year strategy would see the fund create 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs by 2025, from 331,000 by the end of by the third quarter of last year, he said.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
MOBILE SMART: The Dimensity 1200 is 22 percent better in terms of performance than its predecessor, and 25 percent more power-efficient, the handset chip designer said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday unveiled its premium 5G processors — the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 — as it vies for a larger slice of the world’s rapidly growing 5G smartphone market. Manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) 6-nanometer process technology, the Dimensity 1200 processor performs 22 percent better than the previous generation Dimensity 1000+ processor, and is 25 percent more power-efficient, MediaTek said. Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓移動通信) are to be the first adopters of the latest Dimensity chips, the companies said during a virtual media briefing. Xiaomi plans to equip its first
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
AWARENESS NEEDED: The central bank urged lenders to know their customers before undertaking business for them and to seek funding in conventional ways The central bank yesterday said that it would take action against four foreign lenders for their involvement in helping companies trade in the deliverable forward market in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. Some grain merchants newly based in Taiwan have since July 2019 been practicing questionable currency-trading activity, with the help of branches and subsidiaries of six foreign banks, the monetary policymaker told an unscheduled news conference. Affiliated firms as of July last year completed currency-related deals they referred to as trading that totaled US$11 billion, which was not in sync with their real business needs, the central bank said after wrapping up