MANUFACTURING

Philips sees ‘uncertainty’

Royal Philips NV yesterday said it saw “uncertainty” this year due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as net profit for last year rose 1.9 percent. The company, focused on healthcare after decades as a key home appliances and lighting player, had sales of 19.5 billion euros (US$23.7 billion), up 0.27 percent on 2019. Net income in the fourth quarter of last year rose 9.17 percent year-on-year to 607 million euros, it said. The firm signed deals with 25 hospitals in the US, Europe and Asia in the final quarter and expanded remote “telehealth” services for consumers at home, it added. Total net profit hit 1.19 billion euros last year, compared with 1.17 billion euros in 2019.

FOOTWEAR

Dr Martens IPO targeted

Dr Martens owner Permira Holdings and other shareholders are looking to raise as much as ￡1.3 billion (US$1.8 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) of the shoemaker on the London Stock Exchange. The company does not plan to raise any money itself in the IPO. Private equity firm Permira and other investors are selling as many as 350 million shares at ￡3.30 to ￡3.70 per share, according to terms seen yesterday by Bloomberg News. The sale of the 35 percent stake at that price range values Dr Martens at ￡3.3 billion to ￡3.7 billion, which is more than 10 times the ￡300 million Permia paid for the bootmaker in 2014.

RIDE-HAILING

Grab eyes US$2 billion IPO

Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab Holdings Inc has picked banks for a potential US IPO that could raise at least US$2 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co have been selected to work on a listing that could happen as soon as the second half of this year, the people said. More banks could be added and details of the offering could change as deliberations continue, the people said. Grab’s IPO considerations come after talks to combine with Indonesian rival Gojek stalled.

ELECTRONICS

Toshiba shares surge

Toshiba Corp shares yesterday surged the most in three years after the company said it would return to the first section of the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges following an extended absence. The stock briefly touched its daily upper limit and closed 17 percent higher at ￥3,460 yen in Tokyo, the biggest gain since summer 2017. The move, set for Friday, means that the company’s shares would be added to market indices so domestic active funds can buy the stock, Atul Goyal, senior analyst at Jefferies, wrote in a report describing it as “inexpensive.”

SAUDI ARABIA

Public fund looks to double

The Public Investment Fund plans to double its assets to 4 trillion riyals (US$1.07 trillion) by 2025, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said on Sunday. The fund would invest 3 trillion riyals in new sectors over the next 10 years, said bin Salman, who is Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler and chairman of the fund’s board. A new five-year plan would make the fund “the leading catalyst for Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation and diversification,” the prince said in a speech on state TV. The five-year strategy would see the fund create 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs by 2025, from 331,000 by the end of by the third quarter of last year, he said.