Boohoo, Asos look to rescue brands

Bloomberg





Online fashion retailers Boohoo Group PLC and Asos PLC are seeking to rescue ailing UK retail mainstay brands like Debenhams and Topshop, they said yesterday.

Boohoo said it is buying the Debenhams brand for ￡55 million (US$75.4 million), while Asos said it is in exclusive talks with administrators of Philip Green’s Arcadia Group Ltd to buy the UK retailer’s Topshop brand and other labels.

Although the online retailers are seeking to revive stalwarts of the country’s shopping centers, their interest centers on e-commerce and brands such as 240-year-old Debenhams might survive only on the Web. That threatens the positions of thousands of employees after the UK retail industry shed more than 100,000 jobs last year.

A woman walks past “Store Closing” signs in the window display of a Debenhams shop in Manchester, England, on Dec. 2 last year. Photo: AFP

Boohoo said it would acquire the Debenhams label and fashion sub-brands including Manta Ray and Principles.

The modest purchase price reflects that Boohoo is not buying any of the retailer’s inventory or keeping its 124 stores. When the current UK lockdown ends, they would only reopen long enough to sell remaining merchandise before closing again.

Boohoo’s last-minute swoop reflects the fast-growing online retailer’s desire to expand its offerings beyond its main customer base of teenage and young twentysomething women.

Debenhams, which employs 12,000 people, mainly at stores, is one of Britain’s best-known retail brands.

The department store chain has struggled, weighed down by hefty rents and property taxes. Fierce competition from e-commerce in the UK has led consumers to visit stores less frequently, and the pandemic accelerated the trend.

Last month, Debenhams entered administration, a UK form of insolvency, and is in the process of being liquidated.

Boohoo bought the Karen Millen and Oasis brands out of insolvency in 2019.

While the Debenhams star has been waning for many years, the business still commands a large share of the beauty market and its Web site attracts more than 300 million visits each year, making it a top-10 online retail destination in the UK.

“This looks a sensible bolt-on acquisition,” Greg Lawless, a retail analyst at Shore Capital, said in a note this morning. “It enables Boohoo to enter adjacent markets — beauty, sports and homewares — and bolsters their share in clothing across ladies and menswear.”

Asos confirmed the talks for Topshop and some other Arcadia brands after Sky News reported that it is the frontrunner to buy such assets from the insolvent company. A price of more than ￡250 million is being discussed, according to the report.

The talks also include the Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, according to a statement, which did not specify if a transaction would include any stores.

Asos wants to expand its customer base and has a strong businesses in the US and Europe, where Topshop brand recognition is high. The fashionable label has struggled in the past few years since Philip Green’s once rock-solid empire faltered after the disastrous sale of his BHS department store in 2015, and as lockdowns worsened already falling sales.

Fashion retailer Next PLC and a range of other potential acquirers were previously reported to be interested in Topshop.