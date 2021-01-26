China overtook the US as the largest recipient of foreign direct investment (FDI) last year, a year in which overall global flows cratered by 42 percent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a UN trade agency said.
Flows fell to an estimated US$859 billion from US$1.5 trillion in 2019, according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) Global Investment Trends Monitor report.
It was the lowest level since the 1990s and 30 percent below the investment trough that followed the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.
Photo: AFP
While the world as a whole struggled, China held on, becoming the world’s largest foreign direct investment recipient with flows rising by 4 percent to US$163 billion, the report said.
A return to positive GDP growth and a targeted investment facilitation program helped stabilize investment in China after the first COVID-19 lockdowns there, the agency said.
Among Chinese sectors, high-tech industries saw a foreign direct investment increase of 11 percent last year, and cross-border mergers and acquisitions rose by 54 percent, mostly in information and communications technology, and pharmaceutical industries.
Flows to North America slid by 46 percent to US$166 billion, and those to the US alone fell 49 percent to an estimated US$134 billion last year.
Europe fared worse, with flows down by two-thirds to a negative US$4 billion. In the UK, foreign direct investment fell to zero, and declines were recorded in other major countries. Elsewhere, flows to Australia slumped, but those to Israel rose.
The UN agency said it expects foreign direct investment to remain weak this year due to uncertainty over the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The effects of the pandemic on investment will linger,” said James Zhan (詹曉寧), director of UNCTAD’s investment division. “Investors are likely to remain cautious in committing capital to new overseas productive assets.”
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
MOBILE SMART: The Dimensity 1200 is 22 percent better in terms of performance than its predecessor, and 25 percent more power-efficient, the handset chip designer said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday unveiled its premium 5G processors — the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 — as it vies for a larger slice of the world’s rapidly growing 5G smartphone market. Manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) 6-nanometer process technology, the Dimensity 1200 processor performs 22 percent better than the previous generation Dimensity 1000+ processor, and is 25 percent more power-efficient, MediaTek said. Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓移動通信) are to be the first adopters of the latest Dimensity chips, the companies said during a virtual media briefing. Xiaomi plans to equip its first
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
AWARENESS NEEDED: The central bank urged lenders to know their customers before undertaking business for them and to seek funding in conventional ways The central bank yesterday said that it would take action against four foreign lenders for their involvement in helping companies trade in the deliverable forward market in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. Some grain merchants newly based in Taiwan have since July 2019 been practicing questionable currency-trading activity, with the help of branches and subsidiaries of six foreign banks, the monetary policymaker told an unscheduled news conference. Affiliated firms as of July last year completed currency-related deals they referred to as trading that totaled US$11 billion, which was not in sync with their real business needs, the central bank said after wrapping up