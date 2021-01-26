The de facto head of South Korea’s Samsung business empire would not appeal his 2.5-year prison sentence for corruption, his lawyer said yesterday, in a move experts said could pave the way for his early release on parole.
Jay Y. Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co, the world’s biggest smartphone and memorychip maker, was found guilty of bribery and embezzlement in connection with the scandal that brought down former South Korean president Park Geun-hye.
The Seoul Central District Court jailed him after a retrial last week, the latest step in a long-running legal process that has hung over Samsung for years.
Photo: AP
“Vice chairman Lee will humbly accept the ruling and has decided not to appeal,” his lawyer Lee In-jae said in a statement.
Prosecutors — who had demanded nine years in jail — also said yesterday they would not appeal, Yonhap news agency reported, essentially finalizing the verdict.
As such, with time already served Jay Y. Lee would be eligible for parole as soon as September.
If Samsung had appealed, said Kim Dae-jong, a business professor at Sejong University, it ran the risk of Jay Y. Lee being given a longer sentence, and any parole application would have had to wait until after a Supreme Court ruling.
“Samsung is aiming for a presidential pardon in time for Chuseok,” he said, referring to South Korea’s autumn harvest festival.
Samsung is by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in the world’s 12th-largest economy.
Its overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the national GDP and it is crucial to South Korea’s economic health.
Experts have warned that a prolonged leadership vacuum could hamper its decisionmaking on future large-scale investments of the kind that have been key to its rise.
Jay Y. Lee, 52, was first jailed for five years in 2017, after Park’s ouster.
He walked free the following year when an appeals court dismissed most of his bribery convictions and gave him a suspended sentence, but the Supreme Court later ordered him to face a retrial.
Given that he has served about a year in prison, he is due for release in July next year, even without parole, a presidential pardon or a commutation.
