Securities firms’ net profits soar more than 40%

ATTRACTING INVESTORS: Brokerage firms’ fee income soared 61.1 percent due to a significant increase in turnover on the TAIEX, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said

Staff writer, with CNA





Net profit of Taiwanese securities companies last year rose more than 40 percent from a year earlier on the back of a boom in the domestic equity market due to investments from overseas, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) said on Saturday.

The sector’s aggregate net profit totaled NT$58.46 billion (US$2.06 billion), up 43.51 percent from a year earlier, exchange data showed.

The TAIEX last year soared 2,735.39 points, or 22.8 percent, led by the bellwether technology sector. As more investors took to the trading floor, total turnover rose to NT$49.16 trillion, sharply up from NT$29.06 trillion in 2019.

A man looks at an electronic stock board at a brokerage firm in Taipei on Friday. Photo: CNA

Due to the significant increase in turnover, brokerage firms’ fee income soared 61.1 percent from a year earlier, the exchange said.

The aggregate net profit of integrated securities firms rose 40.63 percent from a year earlier to NT$51.30 billion, while the combined net profit of dedicated securities houses rose 75.81 percent to NT$2.11 billion, the data showed.

In Taiwan, integrated securities firms are allowed to engage in a wide range of activities that include brokering trades, proprietary trading and underwriting, while dedicated securities brokers can only broker and engage in stock trades.

Due to the TAIEX’s rally last year, net profit of proprietary trading firms rose 4.97 percent from a year earlier, and net profit of those in the underwriting business rose 29.35 percent, the exchange said.

However, the aggregate net profit of securities houses last month fell 6.02 percent from a month earlier to NT$8.61 billion, and net profit of proprietary trading firms declined 43.95 percent month-on-month due to a relatively small growth in the TAIEX.

The TAIEX rose 6.97 percent last month, compared with a 9.38 percent increase in November last year, while turnover rose 28.94 percent to NT$6.19 trillion, the data showed.

Last month, the aggregate net profit of integrated securities firms fell 6.85 percent to NT$7.92 billion, and that of dedicated securities houses rose 2.43 percent to NT$211 million, the data showed.