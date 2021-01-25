Global markets not bearish: Citibank

‘NO NEED TO WORRY’: Among Citibank’s 18 indicators in a checklist, only 7.5 items suggested a bearish sentiment, but at least eight need to do so before risks arise

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Global stock markets are not about to enter a bear market, although the average price-to-earnings (PE) ratio has been pushed to a comparatively high level, Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) said on Thursday.

The bank’s comment came after it released its parent company’s latest bear market checklist, on which only 7.5 items of the total 18 reported “sell,” it said.

That was up from 5.5 in February last year and four in December 2019, but lower than 17.5 in March 2000 and 13 in October 2007, which preceded the dotcom bubble and the global financial crisis respectively, it said.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Photo courtney of Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP

“If more than eight or nine items on our checklist show ‘sell,’ there would be a chance of looming stock reversals, while we definitely need to be cautious when 10 items or more flash ‘sell,’” Citibank senior vice president Calvin Tseng (曾慶瑞) told a news conference in Taipei.

The hike in the latest figure from a year earlier indicated that the risks increased, but there is no need to worry about a bear market yet, Tseng said.

Citi’s bear-market checklist uses 18 cautionary metrics to gauge whether the markets have reached the top, Tseng said.

The metrics focus on five issues: global equity valuation, US yield curve, market sentiment, corporate behavior, profitability and credit markets, Tseng added.

If a metric signals red, it is labeled as “worrying” and has a full point, while a metric that signals yellow is marked with a half-point, he said.

Five items signaled red in the latest checklist — the forward PE ratio, US yield curve, market sentiment, corporates’ net debt and the US high-yield bond spread, he said.

The forward PE ratio and high-yield bond spread had signaled yellow in the previous estimate, he said.

The forward PE ratio, which divides stocks’ current prices over their forecast earnings per share, rose to 19 from 16 in February last year, suggesting that the stocks have become more expensive, Tseng said.

The US high-yield bond spread rose from 480 basis points to 565 basis points, which suggested that investors deemed the bonds riskier in light of possible rises in their default rates, Tseng said.

Another five items signaled yellow — the current PE ratio, dividend yield, analysts’ bullishness, global return on equity and US investment-grade bond spread, he said.

Other metrics were stable, such as global capital expenditure growth, merger and acquisition activity, and initial public offerings activity, the data showed.

While market volatility is not forecast to slow down this year, Citi suggests investors focus on companies that would benefit from remote working and future economic trends, such as fifth-generation self-driving vehicles, Tseng said.