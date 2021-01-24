Asian stocks sink on China virus surge

AP, BEIJING





Asian stock markets retreated on Friday after a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in China and a rise in cases in Southeast Asia.

Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Australia declined. South Korea advanced.

Overnight, Wall Street closed higher. Gains for tech stocks offset losses elsewhere.

Optimism about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines was dented by a spike in infections in China, where the disease had been under control.

The Chinese government is testing millions of people in Beijing and some other cities. Authorities have called on the public to avoid travel during next month’s Lunar New Year holiday.

The TAIEX on Friday lost 0.8 percent to 16,019.03 points, but rose 2.6 percent for the week.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 percent to 3,606.8, paring its weekly gain to 1.13 percent.

The Nikkei 225 on Friday sank 0.4 percent to 28,631.45, but rose by the same percentage for the week.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng on Friday fell 1.6 percent to 29,447.85, but still added 3 percent for the week.

The KOSPI in South Korea, where the increase in virus cases has slowed, on Friday lost 0.6 percent to 3,140.63, paring its weekly gain to 1.8 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney on Friday shed 0.3 percent to 6,800.40, adding 1.3 percent for the week.

New Zealand advanced 1.7 percent, while Singapore and Indonesia declined.

Stocks have risen on optimism the rollout of vaccines developed by US, European and Chinese drug companies would allow economies to return to normal.

Markets also have been encouraged by the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, who has proposed a US$1.9 trillion economic aid package, including US$1,600 cash payments for most Americans.

Those hopes have been jolted by an upsurge in infections, including in Asia, and the emergence of new virus variants that might be more infectious.

China, where the pandemic began in late 2019, has reimposed travel controls after outbreaks in Beijing and other cities. The government is building isolation hospitals with thousands of beds in Hebei Province, which abuts the capital.

On Friday, China reported 103 new infections, the country’s 11th day with more than 100 confirmed cases.

“The resurgence of cases in China, namely in the largest cities of Beijing and Shanghai, ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays is a cause of concern,” Mizuho Bank Ltd said in a report.

The Chinese government has called on the public to avoid gatherings and travel during the Lunar New Year holiday, normally the year’s most important family event.

That is likely to dent spending on gifts, banquets and tourism, but economists have said industrial activity might benefit if employees stay at their jobs.

Additional reporting by staff writer