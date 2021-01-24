Oil declined the most in a week, with rising US crude stockpiles seen as an obstacle facing a market that is still recovering from a pandemic-induced demand slump.
Futures fell 1.6 percent to the lowest level in nearly two weeks in New York on Friday.
A US government report showed that domestic crude inventories increased for the first time since last month, rising more than 4 million barrels last week.
Photo: Reuters
However, the data also showed that refiners processed the most crude since March last year, an encouraging sign.
“This is clearly a bearish number short-term,” said Quinn Kiley, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages about US$8 billion in energy-related assets.
However, the data “suggest demand has recovered a lot more than maybe people would have noticed,” Kiley said.
A stronger US dollar on Friday also reduced the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.
Following crude’s strong start to the new year, prices have struggled to break out to new highs this month with restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Parts of Hong Kong have locked down and the British prime minister has signaled that restrictions might last for months, while the governor of New York said the state is on the verge of running out of COVID-19 vaccines.
“The oil market has thus far managed to shrug off the ongoing and strict lock-down conditions that persist throughout much of Europe,” Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank NV, wrote in a note. “But the risk of renewed lockdowns in Asia will be extremely hard for the oil market to ignore.”
Crude’s market structure has remained firm this week, with key timespreads for both West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude trading in a structure indicating supply tightness.
The nearest contract for WTI futures is trading at a premium to the following month, with the Energy Information Administration report showing stockpiles at the nation’s largest storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, fell the most since May last year.
Brent’s nearest timespread is also trading in a so-called backwardation structure.
WTI for March delivery on Friday fell US$0.86 to US$52.27 a barrel, down 2.4 percent for the week.
Brent crude oil for March delivery fell US$0.69 to US$55.41 a barrel, down 1.8 percent for the week.
Trafigura Group chief executive officer Jeremy Weir told Bloomberg Television that oil prices would rise on the back of OPEC production cuts and a demand boost from a rebounding global economy.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc said in a note that the Biden administration’s initial steps, including a focus on fiscal spending and a likely delay in lifting sanctions on Iran, would be bullish for oil prices.
Refineries processed the most crude last week since March last year, when fuel demand weakened early on in the pandemic.
Processing a barrel of crude has become more profitable in the past few months, with the combined refining margin for gasoline and diesel above US$13 a barrel after struggling to hold above US$10 a barrel during parts of the summer and fall of last year.
Additional reporting by AP, with staff writer
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
MOBILE SMART: The Dimensity 1200 is 22 percent better in terms of performance than its predecessor, and 25 percent more power-efficient, the handset chip designer said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday unveiled its premium 5G processors — the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 — as it vies for a larger slice of the world’s rapidly growing 5G smartphone market. Manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) 6-nanometer process technology, the Dimensity 1200 processor performs 22 percent better than the previous generation Dimensity 1000+ processor, and is 25 percent more power-efficient, MediaTek said. Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓移動通信) are to be the first adopters of the latest Dimensity chips, the companies said during a virtual media briefing. Xiaomi plans to equip its first
‘BROAD RANGE’: The US Department of Commerce intends to deny a significant number of license requests for exports to Huawei, an industry association said US President Donald Trump’s administration notified Huawei Technologies Co (華為) suppliers, including chipmaker Intel Corp, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications firm, people familiar with the matter told reporters. The action — likely the last against Huawei under Trump — is the latest in a long-running effort to weaken the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, which Washington sees as a national security threat. The notices came amid a flurry of US efforts against China in the final days of Trump’s administration. US president-elect Joe
AWARENESS NEEDED: The central bank urged lenders to know their customers before undertaking business for them and to seek funding in conventional ways The central bank yesterday said that it would take action against four foreign lenders for their involvement in helping companies trade in the deliverable forward market in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. Some grain merchants newly based in Taiwan have since July 2019 been practicing questionable currency-trading activity, with the help of branches and subsidiaries of six foreign banks, the monetary policymaker told an unscheduled news conference. Affiliated firms as of July last year completed currency-related deals they referred to as trading that totaled US$11 billion, which was not in sync with their real business needs, the central bank said after wrapping up