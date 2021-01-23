GlobalWafers sweetens offer for Siltronic

SECOND-HALF GOAL: The silicon wafer supplier’s offer would push the takeover deal to 4.2 billion euros, up from 3.75 billion euros estimated for the previous deal

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said that it has sweetened its takeover offer for Siltronic AG by 12 percent to 140 euros per share, a cash-only deal for all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Germany-based company.

GlobalWafers last month proposed that it would acquire the Siltronic shares for 125 euros apiece through its GlobalWafers GmbH subsidiary.

The increased price would be a 66 percent premium on the 90-day volume-weighted average Xetra price as of Nov. 27 last year, prior to public disclosure of its advanced discussions with Siltronic, GlobalWafers said in a statement.

A GlobalWafers Co sign is pictured outside its Italian plant in an undated photograph. Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times

That would push the takeover deal to 4.2 billion euros (US$5.12 billion), compared with 3.75 billion euros estimated for the previous deal.

All other terms and conditions of the offer remain unchanged from the offer document published by the bidder on Dec. 21 last year, the statement said.

The acceptance deadline of midnight on Wednesday next week Central European Time remains unchanged, the company said.

It aims to complete the takeover bid in the second half of this year, GlobalWafers said.

The company and some of its subsidiaries hold a 4.53 percent stake of Munich-based Siltronic.

The bidder has an irrevocable undertaking with Wacker Chemie AG under which Wacker has tendered its stake into the offer.

Nomura Securities is the sole financial adviser to GlobalWafers, while Linklaters LLP and White & Case LLP are its legal advisers, the statement said.