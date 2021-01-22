World Business Quick Take

Agencies





ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Share sale raises HK$29bn

BYD Co (比亞迪), a Chinese electric vehicle maker backed by Warren Buffett, raised HK$29.9 billion (US$3.86 billion) from an upsized sale of its Hong Kong-listed shares, capitalizing on rising demand for green vehicles. The firm agreed to sell 133 million shares at HK$225 each, representing a discount of 7.8 percent on Wednesday’s closing price of HK$244, the company said. The placed shares represent 14.54 percent of its enlarged H-share base, it added. At US$3.9 billion, BYD’s primary share placement is the biggest in Hong Kong since Haitong Securities Co’s (海通證券) US$4.2 billion share sale in 2014. Shenzhen-based BYD plans to use the cash to replenish its working capital, repay interest-bearing debt, and invest in research and development.

AUSTRALIA

Stimulus eases joblessness

Unemployment fell last month as a big-spending government budget and a second round of central bank stimulus spurred the economy’s recovery and encouraged firms to keep hiring. The jobless rate declined to 6.6 percent from 6.8 percent in November, beating economists’ median estimate of 6.7 percent, data released yesterday by the Bureau of Statistics showed. Employment advanced by 50,000 last month, matching estimates, as did the participation rate at 66.2 percent, while full-time jobs advanced 35,700 and part-time roles gained 14,300, the bureau said.

NEWSPAPERS

‘Daily Mail’ profit drops 15%

The publisher of Britain’s Daily Mail said that group revenue fell 15 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, dragged down by declines in print advertising revenues at its papers and by cancelations at its events business. The Daily Mail and General Trust said that group quarterly revenue came in at ￡304 million (US$417.25 million), down 15 percent on an underlying basis, but excluding the impact of canceled events it was down 5 percent. At its newspapers, print advertising revenues fell 38 percent, compared with an 8 percent rise in digital advertising. The group said that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that it was difficult to provide short-term forecasts.

INDIA

State oil seeks big bidders

The government expects global oil giants to team up with investment funds that are already in the race for the nation’s biggest asset sale — state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. “When the price bidding comes up, I am hopeful some of the major players will come through,” Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said in an interview yesterday. Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources has confirmed that it submitted an initial bid for Bharat Petroleum, while newspaper reports have said that two US funds — Apollo Global and I Squared Capital — have also shown an interest.

CYBERCURRENCIES

Funds add bitcoin futures

BlackRock Inc is adding bitcoin futures as an eligible investment to two funds, a company filing showed, in a move to bring the world of cryptocurrency to its clients. The world’s largest asset manager said that it could use bitcoin derivatives for its BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities and BlackRock Global Allocation funds. The funds would only invest in cash-settled bitcoin futures traded on commodity exchanges registered with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the firm said in a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.