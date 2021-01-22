ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Share sale raises HK$29bn
BYD Co (比亞迪), a Chinese electric vehicle maker backed by Warren Buffett, raised HK$29.9 billion (US$3.86 billion) from an upsized sale of its Hong Kong-listed shares, capitalizing on rising demand for green vehicles. The firm agreed to sell 133 million shares at HK$225 each, representing a discount of 7.8 percent on Wednesday’s closing price of HK$244, the company said. The placed shares represent 14.54 percent of its enlarged H-share base, it added. At US$3.9 billion, BYD’s primary share placement is the biggest in Hong Kong since Haitong Securities Co’s (海通證券) US$4.2 billion share sale in 2014. Shenzhen-based BYD plans to use the cash to replenish its working capital, repay interest-bearing debt, and invest in research and development.
AUSTRALIA
Stimulus eases joblessness
Unemployment fell last month as a big-spending government budget and a second round of central bank stimulus spurred the economy’s recovery and encouraged firms to keep hiring. The jobless rate declined to 6.6 percent from 6.8 percent in November, beating economists’ median estimate of 6.7 percent, data released yesterday by the Bureau of Statistics showed. Employment advanced by 50,000 last month, matching estimates, as did the participation rate at 66.2 percent, while full-time jobs advanced 35,700 and part-time roles gained 14,300, the bureau said.
NEWSPAPERS
‘Daily Mail’ profit drops 15%
The publisher of Britain’s Daily Mail said that group revenue fell 15 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, dragged down by declines in print advertising revenues at its papers and by cancelations at its events business. The Daily Mail and General Trust said that group quarterly revenue came in at ￡304 million (US$417.25 million), down 15 percent on an underlying basis, but excluding the impact of canceled events it was down 5 percent. At its newspapers, print advertising revenues fell 38 percent, compared with an 8 percent rise in digital advertising. The group said that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that it was difficult to provide short-term forecasts.
INDIA
State oil seeks big bidders
The government expects global oil giants to team up with investment funds that are already in the race for the nation’s biggest asset sale — state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. “When the price bidding comes up, I am hopeful some of the major players will come through,” Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said in an interview yesterday. Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources has confirmed that it submitted an initial bid for Bharat Petroleum, while newspaper reports have said that two US funds — Apollo Global and I Squared Capital — have also shown an interest.
CYBERCURRENCIES
Funds add bitcoin futures
BlackRock Inc is adding bitcoin futures as an eligible investment to two funds, a company filing showed, in a move to bring the world of cryptocurrency to its clients. The world’s largest asset manager said that it could use bitcoin derivatives for its BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities and BlackRock Global Allocation funds. The funds would only invest in cash-settled bitcoin futures traded on commodity exchanges registered with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the firm said in a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
Norway’s oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world’s wealthiest countries, but its dreams for deep-sea discovery now center on something different. This time, Oslo is looking for a leading role in mining copper, zinc and other metals found on the seabed and in hot demand in green technologies. The country could license companies for deep-sea mining as early as 2023, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said, potentially placing it among the first countries to harvest seabed metals for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar farms. However, that could also place it on the front line of
MOBILE SMART: The Dimensity 1200 is 22 percent better in terms of performance than its predecessor, and 25 percent more power-efficient, the handset chip designer said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday unveiled its premium 5G processors — the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 — as it vies for a larger slice of the world’s rapidly growing 5G smartphone market. Manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) 6-nanometer process technology, the Dimensity 1200 processor performs 22 percent better than the previous generation Dimensity 1000+ processor, and is 25 percent more power-efficient, MediaTek said. Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓移動通信) are to be the first adopters of the latest Dimensity chips, the companies said during a virtual media briefing. Xiaomi plans to equip its first
‘BROAD RANGE’: The US Department of Commerce intends to deny a significant number of license requests for exports to Huawei, an industry association said US President Donald Trump’s administration notified Huawei Technologies Co (華為) suppliers, including chipmaker Intel Corp, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications firm, people familiar with the matter told reporters. The action — likely the last against Huawei under Trump — is the latest in a long-running effort to weaken the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, which Washington sees as a national security threat. The notices came amid a flurry of US efforts against China in the final days of Trump’s administration. US president-elect Joe