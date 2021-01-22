Google and French newspapers yesterday said that they had signed an agreement aimed at opening the path to digital copyright payments from the online giant after months of heated negotiations.
The accord signed with the APIG alliance of French dailies involves “neighboring rights,” which call for payment for showing news content with Internet searches, a joint statement said.
It said that the agreement sets a framework for Google to negotiate individual license agreements with newspapers on the payments and would give papers access to its new News Showcase program, which sees it pay publishers for a selection of enriched content.
Payments are to be calculated individually and would be based on criteria such as Internet viewing figures and the amount of information published.
The deal amounts to the “effective recognition of neighboring rights for the press and the start of their remuneration by digital platforms for the use of their publications online,” said Groupe Les Echos CEO Pierre Louette, who is negotiating for the APIG.
The deal is proof of a “commitment” that opens up “new perspectives,” said Sebastien Missoffe, Google vice president and managing director for Google France.
News outlets struggling with dwindling print subscriptions have long seethed at Google’s failure to give them a cut of the millions that it makes from ads displayed alongside news search results.
A Paris appeals court ruled in October last year that Google had to continue to negotiate with French news publishers over a new European law on neighboring rights.
France was the first country in the EU to enact the law, but Google had initially refused to comply, saying that media groups benefit by receiving millions of visits to their Web sites.
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
Norway’s oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world’s wealthiest countries, but its dreams for deep-sea discovery now center on something different. This time, Oslo is looking for a leading role in mining copper, zinc and other metals found on the seabed and in hot demand in green technologies. The country could license companies for deep-sea mining as early as 2023, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said, potentially placing it among the first countries to harvest seabed metals for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar farms. However, that could also place it on the front line of
MOBILE SMART: The Dimensity 1200 is 22 percent better in terms of performance than its predecessor, and 25 percent more power-efficient, the handset chip designer said MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday unveiled its premium 5G processors — the Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 — as it vies for a larger slice of the world’s rapidly growing 5G smartphone market. Manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) 6-nanometer process technology, the Dimensity 1200 processor performs 22 percent better than the previous generation Dimensity 1000+ processor, and is 25 percent more power-efficient, MediaTek said. Chinese smartphone brands Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co (銳爾覓移動通信) are to be the first adopters of the latest Dimensity chips, the companies said during a virtual media briefing. Xiaomi plans to equip its first
‘BROAD RANGE’: The US Department of Commerce intends to deny a significant number of license requests for exports to Huawei, an industry association said US President Donald Trump’s administration notified Huawei Technologies Co (華為) suppliers, including chipmaker Intel Corp, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications firm, people familiar with the matter told reporters. The action — likely the last against Huawei under Trump — is the latest in a long-running effort to weaken the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, which Washington sees as a national security threat. The notices came amid a flurry of US efforts against China in the final days of Trump’s administration. US president-elect Joe