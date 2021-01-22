Google signs deal on copyright fees to French press

Google and French newspapers yesterday said that they had signed an agreement aimed at opening the path to digital copyright payments from the online giant after months of heated negotiations.

The accord signed with the APIG alliance of French dailies involves “neighboring rights,” which call for payment for showing news content with Internet searches, a joint statement said.

It said that the agreement sets a framework for Google to negotiate individual license agreements with newspapers on the payments and would give papers access to its new News Showcase program, which sees it pay publishers for a selection of enriched content.

Payments are to be calculated individually and would be based on criteria such as Internet viewing figures and the amount of information published.

The deal amounts to the “effective recognition of neighboring rights for the press and the start of their remuneration by digital platforms for the use of their publications online,” said Groupe Les Echos CEO Pierre Louette, who is negotiating for the APIG.

The deal is proof of a “commitment” that opens up “new perspectives,” said Sebastien Missoffe, Google vice president and managing director for Google France.

News outlets struggling with dwindling print subscriptions have long seethed at Google’s failure to give them a cut of the millions that it makes from ads displayed alongside news search results.

A Paris appeals court ruled in October last year that Google had to continue to negotiate with French news publishers over a new European law on neighboring rights.

France was the first country in the EU to enact the law, but Google had initially refused to comply, saying that media groups benefit by receiving millions of visits to their Web sites.