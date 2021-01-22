United Airlines reports US$7bn loss

AFP, NEW YORK





United Airlines Holdings Inc on Wednesday reported that it took a hefty loss last year following the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel, but the carrier is eyeing a partial recovery this year.

United reported an annual loss of US$7.1 billion, compared with a profit of US$3.0 billion in 2019.

The US carrier said that it expects this year to be a “transition” year, thanks to COVID-19 vaccines, as it pledged to exceed pre-pandemic profit margins by 2023.

Revenue for last year fell 64.5 percent to US$15.4 billion, the latest bruising data for a US airline after travel slowed to a trickle in March at the height of pandemic restrictions, before recovering partly later in the year.

All major US carriers lost significant sums last year. To reduce costs, airlines have taken planes out of service and lowered employee headcounts, in some cases through voluntary retirement incentives. They have also taken on billions of dollars in debt to ride out the downturn.

The company’s response to the crisis was effective in repositioning the company for the long haul, United CEO Scott Kirby said, adding that United would emerge from the downturn “better, stronger and more profitable than ever.”

The carrier estimated that it burned through cash at the rate of US$33 million per day in the fourth quarter of last year, worse than the US$25 million per day that it lost in the second quarter.

However, United also pointed to what it called “core cash burn,” which removed interest costs and some other types of payments, and left the cash burn at US$19 million per day, down from US$24 million per day in the second quarter.

United reported a US$1.9 billion quarterly loss for the final three months of last year, compared with profits of US$641 million a year earlier.

The carrier said that it expects operating revenue to be down 65 to 70 percent in the first quarter of this year.

An efficient introduction of COVID-19 vaccines could lead to a faster recovery, but “the company is not including this potential improvement in its first quarter 2021 revenue outlook,” United said.

Shares of United on Wednesday fell 1.9 percent to US$44.32 in after-hours trading.