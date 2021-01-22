S Korea’s exports extend recovery

Bloomberg





South Korea’s early trade data showed that exports this month have continued to rise, as demand for tech products remains resilient amid a global resurgence of COVID-19.

Exports rose 11 percent in the first 20 days of the month from a year earlier, the South Korean Customs Service reported yesterday.

Average daily shipments this month have been similarly increasing, the fastest since 2018, and up from 7.9 percent last month and 6.4 percent in November last year.

Exports to China, the US and the EU all posted double-digit percentage gains during the period.

South Korea’s overall semiconductor shipments increased 12 percent.

The report, closely watched as an early indicator of global trade, suggests that demand is on the mend, despite some countries placing stricter curbs on activity.

Vaccinations being introduced in major economies such as the US and Europe are adding to hopes of a normalization of global trade this year, although it would take a significant time until inoculations are widespread enough to bolster activity across the board.

“Companies are moving forward with capital expenditures ahead of the expected surge in demand after normalcy is restored,” Hana Financial Investment Co analyst Lee Jae-sun said. “It’s hard to tell the pace of recovery yet, but a return to growth in earnings is within sight following a trough last year.”

South Korea is expecting an improvement in tech exports to support the economy this year.

The South Korean government sees a 10 percent increase in chip exports and an 8.6 percent rise in overall shipments as the key drivers that would put the economy back on track for growth of more than 3 percent.

The report showed that exports to China jumped 19 percent during the period, while shipments to the US rose 19 percent and those to the EU increased 16 percent. Exports to Japan fell 11 percent.

Total shipments of vehicles rose 16 percent, while oil products decreased 46 percent. Exports of computer devices fell 1.1 percent.

South Korea’s overall imports rose 1.5 percent in the first 20 days. The data for the full month is to be released on Feb. 1.