China last year failed to meet its trade deal targets with the US amid pandemic-related disruptions and an increasingly tense relationship with former US president Donald Trump’s administration.
By the end of last month, China had purchased about 58.1 percent of the US$172 billion of goods that it pledged to buy last year under the “phase one” agreement with Washington, Chinese Customs Administration data showed.
China bought 60.4 percent of targeted manufactured products and 64.4 percent of agricultural goods, but lagged behind on energy, importing just 39 percent of the target, the data showed.
Photo: Reuters
It is no surprise that the annual target was not met, as monthly data had shown that China was well behind on its purchase commitments all year.
The latest figures show that China sped up imports last month, especially of liquefied natural gas and vehicles, but that was not enough to meet its goals.
Under the agreement signed in January last year, China promised to buy an additional US$200 billion of US goods and services over the 2017 level by the end of this year.
As the pact enters its second year, all eyes are on whether the administration of US President Joe Biden would try to renegotiate the deal.
Biden last month told the New York Times that he would not immediately change tariffs on US$360 billion of Chinese goods imposed by Trump.
Incoming officials have signaled Biden’s administration would continue to take a hardline approach toward China, with Biden’s nominee for US Treasury secretary, former US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, pledging to fight “abusive” trade practices.
The trade deal was not a win for the US as Trump had promised.
The US trade deficit with China last year grew to US$317 billion, fueled by demand for medical goods and work-from-home devices, while research by some economists showed that US businesses and consumers paid for the higher tariffs, rather than Chinese companies.
