World Business Quick Take

Agencies





HONG KONG

Bank employees arrested

Seven former and current bank employees have been arrested as part of a major operation against a US$810 million international money-laundering syndicate, authorities said yesterday. Police declined to name the banks the detainees worked for. Investigators said they are suspected of helping a key Hong Kong-based member of the syndicate apply for business accounts, including falsifying company documents and coaching applicants for interviews. Police said much of the money could be traced to several countries, including Italy, Germany and Vietnam.

APPAREL

Burberry sales down 9%

British luxury brand Burberry Group PLC yesterday said that underlying sales in the fiscal third quarter fell 9 percent as the COVID-19 pandemic closed shops and fewer tourists visited its European stores. Comparable store sales in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa declined 37 percent in the three months that ended last month, but the firm remained confident about its prospects, buoyed by sales growth of 11 percent at its Asia-Pacific stores. Burberry said that 15 percent of its stores are closed, with more than one-third operating on reduced hours.

MEDIA

Netflix beats estimates

Netflix Inc on Tuesday beat estimates for holiday-quarter paid subscriber additions, as original productions, such as Bridgerton and The Queen’s Gambit, helped attract more viewers sheltering at home due to fresh COVID-19 restrictions. The company said it added 8.51 million paid subscribers during the quarter that ended on Dec. 31 last year, beating analysts’ estimates of 6.1 million, IBES data from Refinitiv showed. Revenue rose to US$6.64 billion, edging past estimates of US$6.63 billion.

MACHINERY

ASML celebrates milestone

ASML Holding NV, a supplier of semiconductor equipment, yesterday provided higher-than-expected forecasts for the first quarter and celebrated the 100th shipment of its newest lithography machine. The Dutch company expects first-quarter revenue of 3.9 billion euros to 4.1 billion euros (US$4.73 billion to US$4.97 billion), with a gross margin of up to 51 percent, it said in a statement. Analysts had expected sales of 3.52 billion euros and a gross margin of 49.3 percent.

E-COMMERCE

EBay mulls S Korea sale

EBay Inc is exploring a potential sale of its online marketplace in South Korea, the latest step in a reorganization that has already hived off several units from the main US e-commerce business. The San Jose, California-based firm said it has “initiated a process to explore, review, and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives for its [South] Korea business. The company is considering options that would maximize value for its shareholders and create future growth opportunities for the business.” EBay has 183 million active buyers and about 11 percent of its annual sales comes from South Korea.

MALAYSIA

Interest rate unchanged

The central bank yesterday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as the country grapples with a surge in COVID-19 infections that could take months to subside. Bank Negara Malaysia maintained the overnight policy rate at a record low of 1.75 percent, as expected by 12 of 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The rest had forecast a 25 basis point cut.