HONG KONG
Bank employees arrested
Seven former and current bank employees have been arrested as part of a major operation against a US$810 million international money-laundering syndicate, authorities said yesterday. Police declined to name the banks the detainees worked for. Investigators said they are suspected of helping a key Hong Kong-based member of the syndicate apply for business accounts, including falsifying company documents and coaching applicants for interviews. Police said much of the money could be traced to several countries, including Italy, Germany and Vietnam.
APPAREL
Burberry sales down 9%
British luxury brand Burberry Group PLC yesterday said that underlying sales in the fiscal third quarter fell 9 percent as the COVID-19 pandemic closed shops and fewer tourists visited its European stores. Comparable store sales in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa declined 37 percent in the three months that ended last month, but the firm remained confident about its prospects, buoyed by sales growth of 11 percent at its Asia-Pacific stores. Burberry said that 15 percent of its stores are closed, with more than one-third operating on reduced hours.
MEDIA
Netflix beats estimates
Netflix Inc on Tuesday beat estimates for holiday-quarter paid subscriber additions, as original productions, such as Bridgerton and The Queen’s Gambit, helped attract more viewers sheltering at home due to fresh COVID-19 restrictions. The company said it added 8.51 million paid subscribers during the quarter that ended on Dec. 31 last year, beating analysts’ estimates of 6.1 million, IBES data from Refinitiv showed. Revenue rose to US$6.64 billion, edging past estimates of US$6.63 billion.
MACHINERY
ASML celebrates milestone
ASML Holding NV, a supplier of semiconductor equipment, yesterday provided higher-than-expected forecasts for the first quarter and celebrated the 100th shipment of its newest lithography machine. The Dutch company expects first-quarter revenue of 3.9 billion euros to 4.1 billion euros (US$4.73 billion to US$4.97 billion), with a gross margin of up to 51 percent, it said in a statement. Analysts had expected sales of 3.52 billion euros and a gross margin of 49.3 percent.
E-COMMERCE
EBay mulls S Korea sale
EBay Inc is exploring a potential sale of its online marketplace in South Korea, the latest step in a reorganization that has already hived off several units from the main US e-commerce business. The San Jose, California-based firm said it has “initiated a process to explore, review, and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives for its [South] Korea business. The company is considering options that would maximize value for its shareholders and create future growth opportunities for the business.” EBay has 183 million active buyers and about 11 percent of its annual sales comes from South Korea.
MALAYSIA
Interest rate unchanged
The central bank yesterday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as the country grapples with a surge in COVID-19 infections that could take months to subside. Bank Negara Malaysia maintained the overnight policy rate at a record low of 1.75 percent, as expected by 12 of 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The rest had forecast a 25 basis point cut.
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced it would give incentive bonuses totaling NT$1.7 billion (US$59.7 million) to its employees and those at the firm’s major subsidiaries, after the smartphone chip supplier’s revenue hit US$10 billion last year. This is the biggest incentive bonus the Hsinchu-based handset chip designer has ever distributed in its 23-year history. About 17,000 full-time employees of MediaTek and five of its subsidiaries, including Richtek Technology Corp (立錡科技) and Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), would receive a “red envelope” of NT$100,000 each, the company said. “Surpassing US$10 billion is just the beginning. We will continue to [grow] on this basis,” MediaTek
TO SPUR REVENUE: The contract chipmaker expects its profit to grow 15 percent this year, outpacing the foundry industry’s projected advance of about 10 percent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its projected capital spending for this year by 62 percent, a new high, in an attempt to satisfy customer demand for advanced technologies in the production of central processing units, high-performance-computing (HPC) devices and 5G applications. After investing US$17.24 billion last year, TSMC this year plans to spend US$25 billion to US$28 billion on manufacturing equipment and new facilities, including a fab in the US. About 80 percent of the budget would be allocated for developing advanced technologies including 3, 5 and 7-nanometer technologies, the company said. The larger-than-expected capital spending prompted speculation
Norway’s oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world’s wealthiest countries, but its dreams for deep-sea discovery now center on something different. This time, Oslo is looking for a leading role in mining copper, zinc and other metals found on the seabed and in hot demand in green technologies. The country could license companies for deep-sea mining as early as 2023, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said, potentially placing it among the first countries to harvest seabed metals for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar farms. However, that could also place it on the front line of