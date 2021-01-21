The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday trimmed its global oil demand forecast for this year as fresh COVID-19 lockdowns cloud the outlook, but said that mass vaccination programs should help bolster a second-half rebound.
“Global oil demand is expected to recover by 5.5 mb/d [million barrels per day] to 96.6 mb/d in 2021, following an unprecedented collapse of 8.8 mb/d in 2020,” the IEA said in its latest monthly report.
“For now, a resurgence in COVID-19 cases is slowing the rebound, but a widespread vaccination effort and an acceleration in economic activity is expected to spur stronger growth in the second half of the year,” it said.
Photo: Reuters
“This recovery mainly reflects the impact of fiscal and monetary support packages, as well as the effectiveness of steps to resolve the pandemic,” it added.
The IEA said that it now expected demand in the first quarter of this year to be 0.6 million barrels per day less than previously forecast, with the full-year outcome revised down by 0.3 million barrels per day.
On the supply side, the IEA said that after “falling by a record 6.6 mb/d in 2020, world oil supply is set to rise by over 1.0 mb/d this year.”
“There may be scope for higher growth given our expectations for further improvement in demand,” the IEA added.
It said that its forecasts assume that in the second half of this year, OPEC+ — OPEC members plus non-cartel producers, principally Russia — would continue to rein in output, withholding 5.8 million barrels per day of oil from the market in line with their agreement in April last year.
The IEA said that OPEC+ has recently adopted a more flexible stance and would be meeting regularly to assess output levels.
Oil prices have risen in recent weeks on hopes the global economy would get back on track later this year.
The IEA said these higher prices could “provide an incentive to increase production by the US shale industry, which saw the biggest fall in output last year.”
However, shale producers appear set to stick with promises to keep output largely flat so as not to jeopardize prices.
“If they stick to those plans, OPEC+ may start to reclaim the market share it has steadily lost to the US and others since 2016,” the IEA said.
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced it would give incentive bonuses totaling NT$1.7 billion (US$59.7 million) to its employees and those at the firm’s major subsidiaries, after the smartphone chip supplier’s revenue hit US$10 billion last year. This is the biggest incentive bonus the Hsinchu-based handset chip designer has ever distributed in its 23-year history. About 17,000 full-time employees of MediaTek and five of its subsidiaries, including Richtek Technology Corp (立錡科技) and Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), would receive a “red envelope” of NT$100,000 each, the company said. “Surpassing US$10 billion is just the beginning. We will continue to [grow] on this basis,” MediaTek
TO SPUR REVENUE: The contract chipmaker expects its profit to grow 15 percent this year, outpacing the foundry industry’s projected advance of about 10 percent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its projected capital spending for this year by 62 percent, a new high, in an attempt to satisfy customer demand for advanced technologies in the production of central processing units, high-performance-computing (HPC) devices and 5G applications. After investing US$17.24 billion last year, TSMC this year plans to spend US$25 billion to US$28 billion on manufacturing equipment and new facilities, including a fab in the US. About 80 percent of the budget would be allocated for developing advanced technologies including 3, 5 and 7-nanometer technologies, the company said. The larger-than-expected capital spending prompted speculation
Norway’s oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world’s wealthiest countries, but its dreams for deep-sea discovery now center on something different. This time, Oslo is looking for a leading role in mining copper, zinc and other metals found on the seabed and in hot demand in green technologies. The country could license companies for deep-sea mining as early as 2023, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said, potentially placing it among the first countries to harvest seabed metals for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar farms. However, that could also place it on the front line of