Tourism workers eyeing other sectors: 104 Job Bank

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Workers in tourism-related sectors are looking to switch jobs, with 26,000 having filed applications, an increase of 44 percent from 2019, 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) said yesterday.

The number of job applications made online this month increased to 706,000, rising above the 700,000 mark for the second consecutive month — the second-highest figure over the past five years, 104 Job Bank said.

The increase came as hiring activity also picked up momentum on the back of a stable economic recovery one year after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Employees at airline companies, travel agencies and recreation facilities have sought to change jobs, as strict border controls around the world are likely to continue for a while, it added.

Job opportunities at airlines last year fell 70 percent, followed by movie theaters at 58 percent, travel bus companies at 54 percent, tour companies at 46 percent and textile makers at 37 percent, the online job bank said.

The manufacturing sector has the greatest number of vacant positions at 142,000, up 2.9 percent from 2019, 104 Job Bank said, adding that most job offers are from manufacturers of electronics, software and semiconductors.

Hotels and restaurants are seeking to hire 121,000 employees — a 7.2 percent increase — to meet growing business needs ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, it said.

Wholesale and retail operators are seeking to hire 98,000 workers, while non-tech manufacturers are seeking 97,000, it said.

Contractors and real-estate companies are seeking to increase their payrolls by 55,000 workers, up 49.3 percent from 2019, it said.

The local property market is booming, driven by Taiwanese companies returning home from China, excessive liquidity and low interest rates, it added.