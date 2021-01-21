Workers in tourism-related sectors are looking to switch jobs, with 26,000 having filed applications, an increase of 44 percent from 2019, 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) said yesterday.
The number of job applications made online this month increased to 706,000, rising above the 700,000 mark for the second consecutive month — the second-highest figure over the past five years, 104 Job Bank said.
The increase came as hiring activity also picked up momentum on the back of a stable economic recovery one year after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
Employees at airline companies, travel agencies and recreation facilities have sought to change jobs, as strict border controls around the world are likely to continue for a while, it added.
Job opportunities at airlines last year fell 70 percent, followed by movie theaters at 58 percent, travel bus companies at 54 percent, tour companies at 46 percent and textile makers at 37 percent, the online job bank said.
The manufacturing sector has the greatest number of vacant positions at 142,000, up 2.9 percent from 2019, 104 Job Bank said, adding that most job offers are from manufacturers of electronics, software and semiconductors.
Hotels and restaurants are seeking to hire 121,000 employees — a 7.2 percent increase — to meet growing business needs ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, it said.
Wholesale and retail operators are seeking to hire 98,000 workers, while non-tech manufacturers are seeking 97,000, it said.
Contractors and real-estate companies are seeking to increase their payrolls by 55,000 workers, up 49.3 percent from 2019, it said.
The local property market is booming, driven by Taiwanese companies returning home from China, excessive liquidity and low interest rates, it added.
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced it would give incentive bonuses totaling NT$1.7 billion (US$59.7 million) to its employees and those at the firm’s major subsidiaries, after the smartphone chip supplier’s revenue hit US$10 billion last year. This is the biggest incentive bonus the Hsinchu-based handset chip designer has ever distributed in its 23-year history. About 17,000 full-time employees of MediaTek and five of its subsidiaries, including Richtek Technology Corp (立錡科技) and Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), would receive a “red envelope” of NT$100,000 each, the company said. “Surpassing US$10 billion is just the beginning. We will continue to [grow] on this basis,” MediaTek
TO SPUR REVENUE: The contract chipmaker expects its profit to grow 15 percent this year, outpacing the foundry industry’s projected advance of about 10 percent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its projected capital spending for this year by 62 percent, a new high, in an attempt to satisfy customer demand for advanced technologies in the production of central processing units, high-performance-computing (HPC) devices and 5G applications. After investing US$17.24 billion last year, TSMC this year plans to spend US$25 billion to US$28 billion on manufacturing equipment and new facilities, including a fab in the US. About 80 percent of the budget would be allocated for developing advanced technologies including 3, 5 and 7-nanometer technologies, the company said. The larger-than-expected capital spending prompted speculation
Norway’s oil and gas reserves have made it one of the world’s wealthiest countries, but its dreams for deep-sea discovery now center on something different. This time, Oslo is looking for a leading role in mining copper, zinc and other metals found on the seabed and in hot demand in green technologies. The country could license companies for deep-sea mining as early as 2023, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said, potentially placing it among the first countries to harvest seabed metals for electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines and solar farms. However, that could also place it on the front line of