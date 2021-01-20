INTERNET
US decries Canberra plan
The US has urged Australia to abandon its plan to force Google and Facebook Inc to pay media outlets for their news content, saying that there could be “long-lasting negative consequences” for consumers and companies. Australia wants to force the US tech giants to pay local media organizations for hosting news content or face millions of dollars in fines, in one of the most aggressive moves globally to check their power. In a submission to an Australian Senate inquiry into the draft legislation, the Office of the US Trade Representative called it a “burdensome” plan that would “exclusively target” two American companies “without having first established a violation of existing Australian law or a market failure.”
AUTOMAKERS
Europe sales dive 23.7%
European vehicle sales last year plunged by nearly one-quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic provoked the worst crisis ever to hit the capital-intensive industry. New vehicle registrations sank 23.7 percent, or by 3 million vehicles, to 9.9 million units, figures released yesterday by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association showed. The association said that lockdowns and other restrictions “had an unprecedented impact on car sales across Europe.” All major markets recorded double-digit declines: 32.3 percent in Spain, 28 percent in Italy and 25 percent in France. Germany suffered a more contained 19 percent drop.
CHINA
State-owned firms’ profit up
Profit at state-owned companies that dominate the banking, oil and most other industries last year rose by as much as 25 percent as the country recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said yesterday. Total revenue for national-level companies rose 2.2 percent over 2019 to 30.3 trillion yuan (US$4.67 trillion), said Peng Huagang (彭華崗), secretary-general of the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Profit rose 2.1 percent to 1.4 trillion yuan, Peng said. Profit at 24 national-level state companies rose by more than 25 percent over 2019 and two had profit of more than 100 billion yuan, he said.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
Intimex to offer stake in firm
Vietnam’s biggest coffee bean exporter Intimex Group plans to offer as much as a 49 percent stake to foreign investors this year, as the company looks to expand its instant coffee factory, Intimex chairman Do Ha Nam said. The former state-backed company, which is now owned by domestic investors, plans to issue new shares for the stake sale, said Nam, who is also chief executive officer. Talks with foreign investors are expected to begin after the instant coffee factory in Binh Duong Province reaches its current designed capacity of 4,000 tonnes a year this quarter, he said. Intimex eventually plans to list its shares on one of Vietnam’s stock exchanges, Nam said.
TECHNOLOGY
Ishrak plans acquisition firm
Intel Corp chairman Omar Ishrak is planning to raise funds for a blank-check firm targeting deals in the health technology sector, people with knowledge of the matter said. Ishrak, who previously ran medical device giant Medtronic PLC, could have filed public registration documents with the US Securities and Exchange Commission as early as yesterday, the people said. Ishrak is aiming to raise about US$750 million to US$1 billion for the special-purpose acquisition company, they said. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is leading preparations for the initial public offering, the people said.
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced it would give incentive bonuses totaling NT$1.7 billion (US$59.7 million) to its employees and those at the firm’s major subsidiaries, after the smartphone chip supplier’s revenue hit US$10 billion last year. This is the biggest incentive bonus the Hsinchu-based handset chip designer has ever distributed in its 23-year history. About 17,000 full-time employees of MediaTek and five of its subsidiaries, including Richtek Technology Corp (立錡科技) and Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), would receive a “red envelope” of NT$100,000 each, the company said. “Surpassing US$10 billion is just the beginning. We will continue to [grow] on this basis,” MediaTek
TO SPUR REVENUE: The contract chipmaker expects its profit to grow 15 percent this year, outpacing the foundry industry’s projected advance of about 10 percent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its projected capital spending for this year by 62 percent, a new high, in an attempt to satisfy customer demand for advanced technologies in the production of central processing units, high-performance-computing (HPC) devices and 5G applications. After investing US$17.24 billion last year, TSMC this year plans to spend US$25 billion to US$28 billion on manufacturing equipment and new facilities, including a fab in the US. About 80 percent of the budget would be allocated for developing advanced technologies including 3, 5 and 7-nanometer technologies, the company said. The larger-than-expected capital spending prompted speculation
CHINESE TIE-UP: The firm said its services with Zhejiang Geely would be related to vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms Apple Inc’s local manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, is setting up a vehicle venture, strengthening its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies, including its California ally, are looking to expand in automaking. Hon Hai is joining forces with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (浙江吉利控股集團) to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises, the companies said in a statement yesterday. The production and consulting services are related to whole vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms, Hon Hai said in a filing with