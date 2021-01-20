World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INTERNET

US decries Canberra plan

The US has urged Australia to abandon its plan to force Google and Facebook Inc to pay media outlets for their news content, saying that there could be “long-lasting negative consequences” for consumers and companies. Australia wants to force the US tech giants to pay local media organizations for hosting news content or face millions of dollars in fines, in one of the most aggressive moves globally to check their power. In a submission to an Australian Senate inquiry into the draft legislation, the Office of the US Trade Representative called it a “burdensome” plan that would “exclusively target” two American companies “without having first established a violation of existing Australian law or a market failure.”

AUTOMAKERS

Europe sales dive 23.7%

European vehicle sales last year plunged by nearly one-quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic provoked the worst crisis ever to hit the capital-intensive industry. New vehicle registrations sank 23.7 percent, or by 3 million vehicles, to 9.9 million units, figures released yesterday by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association showed. The association said that lockdowns and other restrictions “had an unprecedented impact on car sales across Europe.” All major markets recorded double-digit declines: 32.3 percent in Spain, 28 percent in Italy and 25 percent in France. Germany suffered a more contained 19 percent drop.

CHINA

State-owned firms’ profit up

Profit at state-owned companies that dominate the banking, oil and most other industries last year rose by as much as 25 percent as the country recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said yesterday. Total revenue for national-level companies rose 2.2 percent over 2019 to 30.3 trillion yuan (US$4.67 trillion), said Peng Huagang (彭華崗), secretary-general of the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Profit rose 2.1 percent to 1.4 trillion yuan, Peng said. Profit at 24 national-level state companies rose by more than 25 percent over 2019 and two had profit of more than 100 billion yuan, he said.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Intimex to offer stake in firm

Vietnam’s biggest coffee bean exporter Intimex Group plans to offer as much as a 49 percent stake to foreign investors this year, as the company looks to expand its instant coffee factory, Intimex chairman Do Ha Nam said. The former state-backed company, which is now owned by domestic investors, plans to issue new shares for the stake sale, said Nam, who is also chief executive officer. Talks with foreign investors are expected to begin after the instant coffee factory in Binh Duong Province reaches its current designed capacity of 4,000 tonnes a year this quarter, he said. Intimex eventually plans to list its shares on one of Vietnam’s stock exchanges, Nam said.

TECHNOLOGY

Ishrak plans acquisition firm

Intel Corp chairman Omar Ishrak is planning to raise funds for a blank-check firm targeting deals in the health technology sector, people with knowledge of the matter said. Ishrak, who previously ran medical device giant Medtronic PLC, could have filed public registration documents with the US Securities and Exchange Commission as early as yesterday, the people said. Ishrak is aiming to raise about US$750 million to US$1 billion for the special-purpose acquisition company, they said. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is leading preparations for the initial public offering, the people said.