Server maker Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技), a 44.85 percent owned subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), yesterday posted record-high net profit of NT$2.73 billion (US$95.89 million) for the fourth quarter of last year, thanks to continued demand for its cloud computing products for data centers.
That translated into earnings per share of NT$15.63.
In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, the company gave a positive outlook for this year, as 5G and edge computing are on the rise.
For the fourth quarter, Wiwynn Corp reported gross profit of NT$4.53 billion, operating profit of NT$3.52 billion and net profit of NT$2.73 billion.
For the whole of last year, net profit surged 39.55 percent to NT$8.61 billion from NT$6.17 billion in 2019. Earnings per share increased to NT$49.25 from NT$36.42 in 2019.
Revenue rose 11.25 percent quarter-on-quarater to NT$52.51 billion in the quarter ending Dec. 31. That took the whole of last year’s revenue to NT$186.93 billion, up 14.26 percent from NT$163.6 billion a year earlier.
Gross margin last year rose to 8.2 percent from 6.9 percent in 2019.
Wiwynn is a designer and maker of cloud computing products, including servers for cloud services and hyperscale data centers. It is based in New Taipei City’s Sijhih District (汐止), and provides customized solutions for customers with a high demand for servers and data centers.
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced it would give incentive bonuses totaling NT$1.7 billion (US$59.7 million) to its employees and those at the firm’s major subsidiaries, after the smartphone chip supplier’s revenue hit US$10 billion last year. This is the biggest incentive bonus the Hsinchu-based handset chip designer has ever distributed in its 23-year history. About 17,000 full-time employees of MediaTek and five of its subsidiaries, including Richtek Technology Corp (立錡科技) and Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), would receive a “red envelope” of NT$100,000 each, the company said. “Surpassing US$10 billion is just the beginning. We will continue to [grow] on this basis,” MediaTek
TO SPUR REVENUE: The contract chipmaker expects its profit to grow 15 percent this year, outpacing the foundry industry’s projected advance of about 10 percent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its projected capital spending for this year by 62 percent, a new high, in an attempt to satisfy customer demand for advanced technologies in the production of central processing units, high-performance-computing (HPC) devices and 5G applications. After investing US$17.24 billion last year, TSMC this year plans to spend US$25 billion to US$28 billion on manufacturing equipment and new facilities, including a fab in the US. About 80 percent of the budget would be allocated for developing advanced technologies including 3, 5 and 7-nanometer technologies, the company said. The larger-than-expected capital spending prompted speculation
CHINESE TIE-UP: The firm said its services with Zhejiang Geely would be related to vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms Apple Inc’s local manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, is setting up a vehicle venture, strengthening its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies, including its California ally, are looking to expand in automaking. Hon Hai is joining forces with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (浙江吉利控股集團) to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises, the companies said in a statement yesterday. The production and consulting services are related to whole vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms, Hon Hai said in a filing with