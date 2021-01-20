Wiwynn reports record NT$2.73bn net profit for Q4

MOVING UP: Last year, the server maker’s net profit surged 39.55% to NT$8.61 billion, while gross margin rose to 8.2% from 6.9% a year earlier

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Server maker Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技), a 44.85 percent owned subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), yesterday posted record-high net profit of NT$2.73 billion (US$95.89 million) for the fourth quarter of last year, thanks to continued demand for its cloud computing products for data centers.

That translated into earnings per share of NT$15.63.

In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, the company gave a positive outlook for this year, as 5G and edge computing are on the rise.

For the fourth quarter, Wiwynn Corp reported gross profit of NT$4.53 billion, operating profit of NT$3.52 billion and net profit of NT$2.73 billion.

For the whole of last year, net profit surged 39.55 percent to NT$8.61 billion from NT$6.17 billion in 2019. Earnings per share increased to NT$49.25 from NT$36.42 in 2019.

Revenue rose 11.25 percent quarter-on-quarater to NT$52.51 billion in the quarter ending Dec. 31. That took the whole of last year’s revenue to NT$186.93 billion, up 14.26 percent from NT$163.6 billion a year earlier.

Gross margin last year rose to 8.2 percent from 6.9 percent in 2019.

Wiwynn is a designer and maker of cloud computing products, including servers for cloud services and hyperscale data centers. It is based in New Taipei City’s Sijhih District (汐止), and provides customized solutions for customers with a high demand for servers and data centers.