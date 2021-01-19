ENERGY
Total to buy AGEL stake
French oil giant Total SE yesterday said it would pay US$2.5 billion for a 20 percent stake in India’s Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), a major solar energy producer, as it diversifies away from fossil fuels into renewables. Along with the 20 percent direct stake comes a 50 percent holding in a portfolio of solar energy assets operated by AGEL, part of the Adani group, Total said in a statement. The two companies have had a partnership accord since 2018, when Total acquired a stake in Adani Gas Ltd.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Audi hit by shortage
A global semiconductor shortage is forcing Audi to delay the production of some high-end vehicles and furlough workers, chief executive officer Markus Duesmann told the Financial Times. The Volkswagen AG brand has put more than 10,000 workers on furlough as production slowed, but overall output for this year should not be affected, because the company expects to make up for lost time in the second half, Duesmann said in the interview published on Sunday.
SOUTH AFRICA
Tax hike considered
The National Treasury is considering raising taxes as one of several possible mechanisms to fund the vaccination drive against COVID-19, Business Day reported. The government viewed the vaccines as a public good and was committed to financing their rollout, with or without support from the private sector and medical schemes, the Johannesburg-based newspaper reported, citing Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane. Other options the Treasury is exploring include widening the budget deficit and reprioritizing government spending.
TECHNOLOGY
Citrix in talks for Wrike
Citrix Systems Inc is in advanced talks to buy the work-management platform company Wrike Inc for more than US$2 billion, people familiar with the matter have said. A deal for Wrike, owned by the technology-focused buyout firm Vista Equity Partners, could be reached as soon as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified, because the information was private. It would be the largest acquisition for Citrix. The deal is not finalized and talks could still fall apart.
E-CIGARETTES
RLX eyes US$1.17bn IPO
Chinese e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc (霧芯科技) is looking to raise as much as US$1.17 billion from a US initial public offering (IPO). RLX Technology, backed by Sequoia Capital China (紅杉資本中國基金), is selling 116.5 million American depositary shares (ADS) at US$8 to US$10 each, a US filing showed. Each ADS represents one ordinary share and would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The company, known for its RELX-branded devices in China, had earlier considered Hong Kong as a listing venue, but it ultimately opted for the US.
ALGERIA
Oil revenue plummets
The country’s oil revenues collapsed last year, Ministry of Energy figures released on Sunday showed. “The overall volume of hydrocarbon exports reached 82.2 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2020, for a value of US$20 billion, a decrease of 11 percent and 40 percent respectively compared to 2019,” the ministry said in a statement cited by state news agency APS. Oil income in the treasury was down 31 percent year-on-year, the ministry said.
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced it would give incentive bonuses totaling NT$1.7 billion (US$59.7 million) to its employees and those at the firm’s major subsidiaries, after the smartphone chip supplier’s revenue hit US$10 billion last year. This is the biggest incentive bonus the Hsinchu-based handset chip designer has ever distributed in its 23-year history. About 17,000 full-time employees of MediaTek and five of its subsidiaries, including Richtek Technology Corp (立錡科技) and Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), would receive a “red envelope” of NT$100,000 each, the company said. “Surpassing US$10 billion is just the beginning. We will continue to [grow] on this basis,” MediaTek
TO SPUR REVENUE: The contract chipmaker expects its profit to grow 15 percent this year, outpacing the foundry industry’s projected advance of about 10 percent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its projected capital spending for this year by 62 percent, a new high, in an attempt to satisfy customer demand for advanced technologies in the production of central processing units, high-performance-computing (HPC) devices and 5G applications. After investing US$17.24 billion last year, TSMC this year plans to spend US$25 billion to US$28 billion on manufacturing equipment and new facilities, including a fab in the US. About 80 percent of the budget would be allocated for developing advanced technologies including 3, 5 and 7-nanometer technologies, the company said. The larger-than-expected capital spending prompted speculation
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
CHINESE TIE-UP: The firm said its services with Zhejiang Geely would be related to vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms Apple Inc’s local manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, is setting up a vehicle venture, strengthening its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies, including its California ally, are looking to expand in automaking. Hon Hai is joining forces with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (浙江吉利控股集團) to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises, the companies said in a statement yesterday. The production and consulting services are related to whole vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms, Hon Hai said in a filing with