World Business Quick Take

Agencies





ENERGY

Total to buy AGEL stake

French oil giant Total SE yesterday said it would pay US$2.5 billion for a 20 percent stake in India’s Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), a major solar energy producer, as it diversifies away from fossil fuels into renewables. Along with the 20 percent direct stake comes a 50 percent holding in a portfolio of solar energy assets operated by AGEL, part of the Adani group, Total said in a statement. The two companies have had a partnership accord since 2018, when Total acquired a stake in Adani Gas Ltd.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Audi hit by shortage

A global semiconductor shortage is forcing Audi to delay the production of some high-end vehicles and furlough workers, chief executive officer Markus Duesmann told the Financial Times. The Volkswagen AG brand has put more than 10,000 workers on furlough as production slowed, but overall output for this year should not be affected, because the company expects to make up for lost time in the second half, Duesmann said in the interview published on Sunday.

SOUTH AFRICA

Tax hike considered

The National Treasury is considering raising taxes as one of several possible mechanisms to fund the vaccination drive against COVID-19, Business Day reported. The government viewed the vaccines as a public good and was committed to financing their rollout, with or without support from the private sector and medical schemes, the Johannesburg-based newspaper reported, citing Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane. Other options the Treasury is exploring include widening the budget deficit and reprioritizing government spending.

TECHNOLOGY

Citrix in talks for Wrike

Citrix Systems Inc is in advanced talks to buy the work-management platform company Wrike Inc for more than US$2 billion, people familiar with the matter have said. A deal for Wrike, owned by the technology-focused buyout firm Vista Equity Partners, could be reached as soon as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified, because the information was private. It would be the largest acquisition for Citrix. The deal is not finalized and talks could still fall apart.

E-CIGARETTES

RLX eyes US$1.17bn IPO

Chinese e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc (霧芯科技) is looking to raise as much as US$1.17 billion from a US initial public offering (IPO). RLX Technology, backed by Sequoia Capital China (紅杉資本中國基金), is selling 116.5 million American depositary shares (ADS) at US$8 to US$10 each, a US filing showed. Each ADS represents one ordinary share and would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The company, known for its RELX-branded devices in China, had earlier considered Hong Kong as a listing venue, but it ultimately opted for the US.

ALGERIA

Oil revenue plummets

The country’s oil revenues collapsed last year, Ministry of Energy figures released on Sunday showed. “The overall volume of hydrocarbon exports reached 82.2 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2020, for a value of US$20 billion, a decrease of 11 percent and 40 percent respectively compared to 2019,” the ministry said in a statement cited by state news agency APS. Oil income in the treasury was down 31 percent year-on-year, the ministry said.