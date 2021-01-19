Yellen to say US does not seek weaker dollar: ‘WSJ’

Reuters





Janet Yellen, US president-elect Joe Biden’s pick to take over the US Department of the Treasury, is expected to affirm the US’ commitment to market-set currency rates when she testifies on Capitol Hill today, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The Treasury secretary nominee would make clear at a US Senate confirmation hearing that the US does not seek a weaker US dollar, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing Biden transition officials familiar with her preparation.

“The value of the US dollar and other currencies should be determined by markets. Markets adjust to reflect variations in economic performance and generally facilitate adjustments in the global economy,” Yellen would say, according to the report, if asked about the incoming administration’s dollar policy.

Janet Yellen, US president-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to be treasury secretary, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware on Dec. 1. Photo: Leah Millis, Reuters

“The United States doesn’t seek a weaker currency to gain competitive advantage,” she is prepared to say, the Journal reported. “We should oppose attempts by other countries to do so.”

A Biden transition team official did not respond to a request for comment about Yellen’s testimony.

Biden, a Democrat, takes office tomorrow.

The policy outlined by Yellen would be a return to a traditional posture after Republican US President Donald Trump railed against the US dollar’s strength for years, saying it gave other countries a competitive advantage.

It also comes with investors heavily short dollars — with the value of bets against the greenback the highest in almost a decade — partly in anticipation of US trade and budget deficits widening further under the new administration.

“[Yellen] is kind of signaling a hands-off approach, which is reverting to what had traditionally been the case before Trump,” Bank of Singapore analyst Moh Siong Sim said, adding that the dollar could continue to decline.

“I think the dollar and financial markets will be less of a focus, in terms of verbal rhetoric, for the Treasury secretary and the key focus will be getting policy implemented in terms of fiscal relief,” Moh said.

The US dollar has bounced in the past few weeks, but suffered its worst annual loss since 2017 last year.

Yellen, who served as US Federal Reserve chair from 2014 to 2018, is expected to win confirmation in the Senate and would likely be one of the first Biden Cabinet picks to be confirmed.