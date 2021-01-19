Janet Yellen, US president-elect Joe Biden’s pick to take over the US Department of the Treasury, is expected to affirm the US’ commitment to market-set currency rates when she testifies on Capitol Hill today, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.
The Treasury secretary nominee would make clear at a US Senate confirmation hearing that the US does not seek a weaker US dollar, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing Biden transition officials familiar with her preparation.
“The value of the US dollar and other currencies should be determined by markets. Markets adjust to reflect variations in economic performance and generally facilitate adjustments in the global economy,” Yellen would say, according to the report, if asked about the incoming administration’s dollar policy.
Photo: Leah Millis, Reuters
“The United States doesn’t seek a weaker currency to gain competitive advantage,” she is prepared to say, the Journal reported. “We should oppose attempts by other countries to do so.”
A Biden transition team official did not respond to a request for comment about Yellen’s testimony.
Biden, a Democrat, takes office tomorrow.
The policy outlined by Yellen would be a return to a traditional posture after Republican US President Donald Trump railed against the US dollar’s strength for years, saying it gave other countries a competitive advantage.
It also comes with investors heavily short dollars — with the value of bets against the greenback the highest in almost a decade — partly in anticipation of US trade and budget deficits widening further under the new administration.
“[Yellen] is kind of signaling a hands-off approach, which is reverting to what had traditionally been the case before Trump,” Bank of Singapore analyst Moh Siong Sim said, adding that the dollar could continue to decline.
“I think the dollar and financial markets will be less of a focus, in terms of verbal rhetoric, for the Treasury secretary and the key focus will be getting policy implemented in terms of fiscal relief,” Moh said.
The US dollar has bounced in the past few weeks, but suffered its worst annual loss since 2017 last year.
Yellen, who served as US Federal Reserve chair from 2014 to 2018, is expected to win confirmation in the Senate and would likely be one of the first Biden Cabinet picks to be confirmed.
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced it would give incentive bonuses totaling NT$1.7 billion (US$59.7 million) to its employees and those at the firm’s major subsidiaries, after the smartphone chip supplier’s revenue hit US$10 billion last year. This is the biggest incentive bonus the Hsinchu-based handset chip designer has ever distributed in its 23-year history. About 17,000 full-time employees of MediaTek and five of its subsidiaries, including Richtek Technology Corp (立錡科技) and Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), would receive a “red envelope” of NT$100,000 each, the company said. “Surpassing US$10 billion is just the beginning. We will continue to [grow] on this basis,” MediaTek
TO SPUR REVENUE: The contract chipmaker expects its profit to grow 15 percent this year, outpacing the foundry industry’s projected advance of about 10 percent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its projected capital spending for this year by 62 percent, a new high, in an attempt to satisfy customer demand for advanced technologies in the production of central processing units, high-performance-computing (HPC) devices and 5G applications. After investing US$17.24 billion last year, TSMC this year plans to spend US$25 billion to US$28 billion on manufacturing equipment and new facilities, including a fab in the US. About 80 percent of the budget would be allocated for developing advanced technologies including 3, 5 and 7-nanometer technologies, the company said. The larger-than-expected capital spending prompted speculation
RECORD BUDGET: TSMC does plan to raise its proposed capital expenditure a lot, and could benefit if Intel outsources more of its production to foundries, analysts said Intel Corp’s earnings conference call on Thursday is expected to clarify the US semiconductor giant’s outsourcing production plans, which would be crucial regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) performance, analysts said. “TSMC stands to benefit if Intel outsources more of its fabrication to foundries,” SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧) analysts said in a note on Friday. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) was more cautious, saying that Intel’s contribution initially would be limited, but its outsourcing plans would still highlight TSMC’s leadership in technology, it added. “Intel will continue to manufacture server or high-end central processing units [CPUs], which have higher
CHINESE TIE-UP: The firm said its services with Zhejiang Geely would be related to vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms Apple Inc’s local manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, is setting up a vehicle venture, strengthening its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies, including its California ally, are looking to expand in automaking. Hon Hai is joining forces with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (浙江吉利控股集團) to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises, the companies said in a statement yesterday. The production and consulting services are related to whole vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms, Hon Hai said in a filing with