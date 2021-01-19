China’s GDP grows 6.5% in Q4, beating forecasts

RECOVERY: Analysts expect economic growth to rebound to 8.4 percent this year, which would be the best growth figure in a decade, due to a low comparison base

Reuters, BEIJING





China’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter of last year, ending a rough COVID-19-stricken year in remarkably good shape and remained solidly poised to expand further this year.

The GDP expanded 6.5 percent, data from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics showed yesterday, faster than the 6.1 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed 4.9 percent growth in the third quarter.

GDP grew 2.3 percent last year, the data showed, making China the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction last year as many nations struggled to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers clean a signboard outside a shopping center in Wuhan, China, on Saturday. Photo: AP

Aided by strict virus containment measures and policy stimulus, the economy has recovered steadily from a steep 6.8 percent slump in the first three months of last year, when an outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan turned into a full-blown epidemic.

The world’s second-largest economy has been fueled by a surprisingly resilient export sector, but consumption — a key driver of growth — has lagged expectations amid fears of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Data on Thursday showed that Chinese exports grew by more than expected last month, as coronavirus disruptions around the world fueled demand for Chinese goods even as a stronger yuan made exports more expensive for overseas buyers.

Despite the steady recovery in quarterly growth, last year’s GDP growth was the weakest in more than four decades.

The slew of bright economic data has reduced the need for more monetary easing this year, leading the central bank to scale back some policy support, sources told reporters, but there would be no abrupt shift in policy direction, top policymakers have said.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 2.6 percent last quarter, the bureau said, compared with expectations for a 3.2 percent rise and a revised 3 percent gain in the previous quarter.

Analysts expect economic growth to rebound to 8.4 percent this year, before slowing to 5.5 percent next year.

While this year’s predicted growth rate would be the strongest in a decade, led by a big jump in the first quarter, it is rendered less impressive coming off the low base set last year.

Some analysts also cautioned that a recent rebound in COVID-19 cases in China could affect activity and consumption in the run-up to next month’s long Lunar New Year holiday.

China reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day, with rising infections in the northeast fueling concerns of another national wave ahead of the holiday season.