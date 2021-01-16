World Business Quick Take

TECHNOLOGY

Group urges Prime probe

A coalition of public interest advocates on Thursday asked the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate whether Amazon.com Inc breaches consumer protection laws with its process for canceling Prime subscriptions. A group led by Public Citizen said in a letter to the commission that the steps required to cancel Prime “are designed to unfairly and deceptively undermine the will of the consumer.” The letter draws on a complaint by Norway’s consumer protection agency, which on Thursday asked Norwegian regulators to determine whether Amazon breached local laws. A company spokesperson said Amazon makes it “clear and easy” to cancel Prime online, by phone or by opting out of automatic renewal. The report by Forbrukerradet, Norway’s state-backed consumer protection agency, documents how Amazon riddles the process with “dark patterns,” or manipulative techniques.

ENERGY

GE accuses Siemens of theft

General Electric Co (GE) accused a Siemens Energy AG subsidiary of using stolen trade secrets to rig bids for lucrative contracts supplying gas turbines to public utilities, and cover up improper business gains totaling more than US$1 billion, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday. GE sued Siemens Energy Inc in a US district court in Virginia, alleging the theft traces back to May 2019, when the industrial conglomerates bid to provide gas turbine equipment and servicing to Dominion Energy Inc, a Virginia power utility that provides electricity to about 4 million customers on the east coast. The suit comes in the wake of Siemens AG spinning off its energy business to create Siemens Energy. GE alleges that Siemens Energy used trade secrets improperly received from a Dominion employee in part to win contracts that would boost the price of its initial public offering that took place in September last year.

METALS

Platinum price surging

The world’s No. 1 platinum miner said the price of the metal could climb more than 80 percent over the next four to five years, as the global economy recovers and supply dwindles. That forecast comes as demand for platinum-group metals has already rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd CEO Neal Froneman said in an interview from his farm in South Africa’s Limpopo Province. Platinum has almost doubled from an 18-year low in March amid supply disruptions and a revival in China’s auto industry, which uses the metal in pollution-control devices. “Platinum has only just started to re-rate and it will continue,” Froneman said. “There is no reason why platinum will not eventually trade at US$2,000 an ounce and probably even higher.”

TECHNOLOGY

SAP predicts revenue fall

SAP SE said annual cloud and software sales might fall as much as 4 percent, with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic set to weigh on demand for its products through at least the first half of the year. The corporate software maker said that cloud and software revenue, excluding some items, this year would be as much as 23.8 billion euros (US$28.9 billion) in constant currency. When currency is adjusted, revenue might fall as much as 4 percent from a year earlier, Walldorf, Germany-based SAP said late on Thursday in a statement. “This outlook assumes the COVID-19 crisis will begin to recede as vaccine programs roll out globally, leading to a gradually improving demand environment in the second half of 2021,” it said.