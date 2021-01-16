TECHNOLOGY
Group urges Prime probe
A coalition of public interest advocates on Thursday asked the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate whether Amazon.com Inc breaches consumer protection laws with its process for canceling Prime subscriptions. A group led by Public Citizen said in a letter to the commission that the steps required to cancel Prime “are designed to unfairly and deceptively undermine the will of the consumer.” The letter draws on a complaint by Norway’s consumer protection agency, which on Thursday asked Norwegian regulators to determine whether Amazon breached local laws. A company spokesperson said Amazon makes it “clear and easy” to cancel Prime online, by phone or by opting out of automatic renewal. The report by Forbrukerradet, Norway’s state-backed consumer protection agency, documents how Amazon riddles the process with “dark patterns,” or manipulative techniques.
ENERGY
GE accuses Siemens of theft
General Electric Co (GE) accused a Siemens Energy AG subsidiary of using stolen trade secrets to rig bids for lucrative contracts supplying gas turbines to public utilities, and cover up improper business gains totaling more than US$1 billion, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday. GE sued Siemens Energy Inc in a US district court in Virginia, alleging the theft traces back to May 2019, when the industrial conglomerates bid to provide gas turbine equipment and servicing to Dominion Energy Inc, a Virginia power utility that provides electricity to about 4 million customers on the east coast. The suit comes in the wake of Siemens AG spinning off its energy business to create Siemens Energy. GE alleges that Siemens Energy used trade secrets improperly received from a Dominion employee in part to win contracts that would boost the price of its initial public offering that took place in September last year.
METALS
Platinum price surging
The world’s No. 1 platinum miner said the price of the metal could climb more than 80 percent over the next four to five years, as the global economy recovers and supply dwindles. That forecast comes as demand for platinum-group metals has already rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd CEO Neal Froneman said in an interview from his farm in South Africa’s Limpopo Province. Platinum has almost doubled from an 18-year low in March amid supply disruptions and a revival in China’s auto industry, which uses the metal in pollution-control devices. “Platinum has only just started to re-rate and it will continue,” Froneman said. “There is no reason why platinum will not eventually trade at US$2,000 an ounce and probably even higher.”
TECHNOLOGY
SAP predicts revenue fall
SAP SE said annual cloud and software sales might fall as much as 4 percent, with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic set to weigh on demand for its products through at least the first half of the year. The corporate software maker said that cloud and software revenue, excluding some items, this year would be as much as 23.8 billion euros (US$28.9 billion) in constant currency. When currency is adjusted, revenue might fall as much as 4 percent from a year earlier, Walldorf, Germany-based SAP said late on Thursday in a statement. “This outlook assumes the COVID-19 crisis will begin to recede as vaccine programs roll out globally, leading to a gradually improving demand environment in the second half of 2021,” it said.
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
TO SPUR REVENUE: The contract chipmaker expects its profit to grow 15 percent this year, outpacing the foundry industry’s projected advance of about 10 percent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its projected capital spending for this year by 62 percent, a new high, in an attempt to satisfy customer demand for advanced technologies in the production of central processing units, high-performance-computing (HPC) devices and 5G applications. After investing US$17.24 billion last year, TSMC this year plans to spend US$25 billion to US$28 billion on manufacturing equipment and new facilities, including a fab in the US. About 80 percent of the budget would be allocated for developing advanced technologies including 3, 5 and 7-nanometer technologies, the company said. The larger-than-expected capital spending prompted speculation
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced it would give incentive bonuses totaling NT$1.7 billion (US$59.7 million) to its employees and those at the firm’s major subsidiaries, after the smartphone chip supplier’s revenue hit US$10 billion last year. This is the biggest incentive bonus the Hsinchu-based handset chip designer has ever distributed in its 23-year history. About 17,000 full-time employees of MediaTek and five of its subsidiaries, including Richtek Technology Corp (立錡科技) and Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), would receive a “red envelope” of NT$100,000 each, the company said. “Surpassing US$10 billion is just the beginning. We will continue to [grow] on this basis,” MediaTek
RIPPLE EFFECTS: Diminished supply, which has for the past few months affected auto firms worldwide, might prove to be a short-term issue due to COVID-19, an expert said A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co all say they have been hit by the shortage and been forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. “This is absolutely an industry issue,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said in an e-mail on Friday. “We are evaluating the supply constraint of semiconductors and developing countermeasures to minimize