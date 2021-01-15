AIRLINES
Norwegian cuts routes
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, which challenged British Airways PLC and other established rivals by launching transatlantic flights, yesterday said that it would end those services and seek government help. The budget airline, founded in 1993, has been forced to ground all but six of its 138 aircraft due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Norwegian will henceforth focus on its core Nordics business, operating a European short-haul network with narrow body aircraft,” the company said. It aims to cut its fleet to about 50 aircraft before expanding to about 70 next year, it said.
AUTOMAKERS
PSA sales plunge 27.8%
France’s PSA Group, which is in the process of merging with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, yesterday said that last year’s sales plunged 27.8 percent to 2.5 million vehicles as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down economies worldwide. Sales in Europe, its main market, were down 29.7 percent at 2.1 million, while in China, sales plunged nearly 58 percent to 45,965 vehicles, continuing a rapid decline from 740,000 in 2014. PSA, which groups the Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall brands, said that the pandemic had boosted online sales and it expected to sell 100,000 vehicles this way this year, up from 40,000 last year.
FRANCE
Carrefour takeover chided
Minister of Labor, Employment and Economic Inclusion Elisabeth Borne yesterday said that she was against a takeover of French retailer Carrefour SA by Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. “I am in favor of not questioning Carrefour’s current shareholding structure and allowing [the firm] to pursue its strategy,” Borne told Europe 1 radio. The Canadian firm’s near US$20 billion takeover approach for Carrefour — continental Europe’s largest retailer — on Wednesday ran into early opposition, with the French government raising concerns about food sovereignty and job security at one of the country’s largest employers.
RETAIL
Tesco posts 6.7% growth
Tesco PLC, the UK’s biggest retailer, yesterday followed rivals in reporting buoyant Christmas trading, as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions meant that people splashed out on celebrations at home. The group said that like-for-like sales growth in the UK was 6.7 percent in its third quarter to Nov. 28 last year, accelerating to 8.1 percent in the six weeks to Saturday last week. “We delivered a record Christmas across all of our formats and channels,” Tesco CEO Ken Murphy said. Tesco estimated that additional COVID-19 costs would be ￡810 million (US$1.1 billion) for this year and next year, up from ￡725 million forecast in October.
ETFS
State Street snubs US ban
The worldwide largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking the Hang Seng Index is to resume buying shares of Chinese companies included in a US investment ban, marking a U-turn by State Street Corp after it was criticized by former Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Joseph Yam (任志剛). The US$13 billion Tracker Fund of Hong Kong, the city’s most actively traded ETF, said in a statement on Wednesday that it had reversed a decision announced just two days earlier to stop making new investments in firms included in the US ban. State Street said in a separate statement yesterday that the ban would not apply because the Tracker Fund and its manager, State Street Global Advisors Asia, are considered to be non-US entities.
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
RIPPLE EFFECTS: Diminished supply, which has for the past few months affected auto firms worldwide, might prove to be a short-term issue due to COVID-19, an expert said A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co all say they have been hit by the shortage and been forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. “This is absolutely an industry issue,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said in an e-mail on Friday. “We are evaluating the supply constraint of semiconductors and developing countermeasures to minimize
CHINESE TIE-UP: The firm said its services with Zhejiang Geely would be related to vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms Apple Inc’s local manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, is setting up a vehicle venture, strengthening its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies, including its California ally, are looking to expand in automaking. Hon Hai is joining forces with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (浙江吉利控股集團) to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises, the companies said in a statement yesterday. The production and consulting services are related to whole vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms, Hon Hai said in a filing with
E-commerce operator Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday posted record revenue of NT$6.48 billion (US$227.5 million) for last month, up 25.6 percent year-on-year on the back of a “Double 12” shopping event that saw sales increase 36 percent year-on-year. Revenue was also boosted by robust sales of electric heaters, dehumidifiers and winter clothing during a spate of cold fronts, the company said in a statement. Sales of information technology products and home appliances grew 35 percent year-on-year last month, and those of health and beauty-related products increased 29 percent, it said. The strong performance saw fourth-quarter revenue grow 30 percent year-on-year to NT$20.67 billion and