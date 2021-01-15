World Business Quick Take

AIRLINES

Norwegian cuts routes

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, which challenged British Airways PLC and other established rivals by launching transatlantic flights, yesterday said that it would end those services and seek government help. The budget airline, founded in 1993, has been forced to ground all but six of its 138 aircraft due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Norwegian will henceforth focus on its core Nordics business, operating a European short-haul network with narrow body aircraft,” the company said. It aims to cut its fleet to about 50 aircraft before expanding to about 70 next year, it said.

AUTOMAKERS

PSA sales plunge 27.8%

France’s PSA Group, which is in the process of merging with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, yesterday said that last year’s sales plunged 27.8 percent to 2.5 million vehicles as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down economies worldwide. Sales in Europe, its main market, were down 29.7 percent at 2.1 million, while in China, sales plunged nearly 58 percent to 45,965 vehicles, continuing a rapid decline from 740,000 in 2014. PSA, which groups the Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel and Vauxhall brands, said that the pandemic had boosted online sales and it expected to sell 100,000 vehicles this way this year, up from 40,000 last year.

FRANCE

Carrefour takeover chided

Minister of Labor, Employment and Economic Inclusion Elisabeth Borne yesterday said that she was against a takeover of French retailer Carrefour SA by Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. “I am in favor of not questioning Carrefour’s current shareholding structure and allowing [the firm] to pursue its strategy,” Borne told Europe 1 radio. The Canadian firm’s near US$20 billion takeover approach for Carrefour — continental Europe’s largest retailer — on Wednesday ran into early opposition, with the French government raising concerns about food sovereignty and job security at one of the country’s largest employers.

RETAIL

Tesco posts 6.7% growth

Tesco PLC, the UK’s biggest retailer, yesterday followed rivals in reporting buoyant Christmas trading, as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions meant that people splashed out on celebrations at home. The group said that like-for-like sales growth in the UK was 6.7 percent in its third quarter to Nov. 28 last year, accelerating to 8.1 percent in the six weeks to Saturday last week. “We delivered a record Christmas across all of our formats and channels,” Tesco CEO Ken Murphy said. Tesco estimated that additional COVID-19 costs would be ￡810 million (US$1.1 billion) for this year and next year, up from ￡725 million forecast in October.

ETFS

State Street snubs US ban

The worldwide largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking the Hang Seng Index is to resume buying shares of Chinese companies included in a US investment ban, marking a U-turn by State Street Corp after it was criticized by former Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Joseph Yam (任志剛). The US$13 billion Tracker Fund of Hong Kong, the city’s most actively traded ETF, said in a statement on Wednesday that it had reversed a decision announced just two days earlier to stop making new investments in firms included in the US ban. State Street said in a separate statement yesterday that the ban would not apply because the Tracker Fund and its manager, State Street Global Advisors Asia, are considered to be non-US entities.