Taiwan Business Quick Take

EQUITIES

TAIEX falls on correction

The TAIEX yesterday moved lower on a technical correction from a session earlier, when the main board hit a historic high amid ample liquidity, dealers said, adding that there was also caution over an upcoming earnings report. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) led the downturn, as investors showed caution ahead of an investors’ conference due to open after the market closed, while iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) posted gains, preventing the broader market from falling further, dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 62.79 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,707.19, on turnover of NT$388.541 billion (US$13.65 billion). TSMC fell 2.15 percent to close at NT$592, while Hon Hai rose 8.92 percent to end at NT$116. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$8.93 billion of shares yesterday after a net buy of NT$15.55 billion the day before.

ETFS

Exchange warns of risks

The Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday said investors buying exchange-traded fund (ETF) products should pay close attention to changes in market conditions and related risks, as local investors have a growing appetite for ETF products. The warning came as the exchange found some futures ETF products have been traded at premiums of more than 30 percent, but their net asset value (NAV) has continued to decline. “With large premiums to the NAV, investors might bear greater price risk as they buy the ETF at much higher prices than fair value,” the exchange said in a statement. “In addition, the futures ETF might face delisting if its NAV falls too low and reaches the contract termination threshold.” Among them, the average NAV of the Fubon S&P 500 VIX Short-term Futures ETF had reached NT$2.98 as of Monday, which implies a cumulative decline of 85.12 percent from its initial NAV of NT$20, the exchange said, adding that investors must beware of the NAV changes and delisting risk.

TECHNOLOGY

Kuaishou IPO approved

Kuaishou Technology (快手), the main rival to ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), has received approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for an initial public offering (IPO) of about US$5 billion, people familiar with the matter said, paving the way for one of the territory’s biggest listings of the year. The short video start-up, backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), plans to begin gauging demand for its IPO as soon as next week, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information had not yet been made public. Kuaishou is angling for a valuation of US$50 billion, almost twice that of a recent estimate, Bloomberg News reported. A Kuaishou representative had no immediate comment on the deal. Kuaishou, which means “fast hand” in Chinese, is set to win a race against larger rival ByteDance in going public. ByteDance, which owns the popular apps TikTok and Douyin (抖音), is in discussions to raise US$2 billion privately before listing some of its businesses in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported last year. At US$5 billion, Kuaishou’s IPO would be the territory’s biggest float since the Asian unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA raised US$5.8 billion in 2019, excluding the secondary listing of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in the same year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.