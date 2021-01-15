EQUITIES
TAIEX falls on correction
The TAIEX yesterday moved lower on a technical correction from a session earlier, when the main board hit a historic high amid ample liquidity, dealers said, adding that there was also caution over an upcoming earnings report. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) led the downturn, as investors showed caution ahead of an investors’ conference due to open after the market closed, while iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) posted gains, preventing the broader market from falling further, dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 62.79 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,707.19, on turnover of NT$388.541 billion (US$13.65 billion). TSMC fell 2.15 percent to close at NT$592, while Hon Hai rose 8.92 percent to end at NT$116. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$8.93 billion of shares yesterday after a net buy of NT$15.55 billion the day before.
ETFS
Exchange warns of risks
The Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday said investors buying exchange-traded fund (ETF) products should pay close attention to changes in market conditions and related risks, as local investors have a growing appetite for ETF products. The warning came as the exchange found some futures ETF products have been traded at premiums of more than 30 percent, but their net asset value (NAV) has continued to decline. “With large premiums to the NAV, investors might bear greater price risk as they buy the ETF at much higher prices than fair value,” the exchange said in a statement. “In addition, the futures ETF might face delisting if its NAV falls too low and reaches the contract termination threshold.” Among them, the average NAV of the Fubon S&P 500 VIX Short-term Futures ETF had reached NT$2.98 as of Monday, which implies a cumulative decline of 85.12 percent from its initial NAV of NT$20, the exchange said, adding that investors must beware of the NAV changes and delisting risk.
TECHNOLOGY
Kuaishou IPO approved
Kuaishou Technology (快手), the main rival to ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), has received approval from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for an initial public offering (IPO) of about US$5 billion, people familiar with the matter said, paving the way for one of the territory’s biggest listings of the year. The short video start-up, backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), plans to begin gauging demand for its IPO as soon as next week, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information had not yet been made public. Kuaishou is angling for a valuation of US$50 billion, almost twice that of a recent estimate, Bloomberg News reported. A Kuaishou representative had no immediate comment on the deal. Kuaishou, which means “fast hand” in Chinese, is set to win a race against larger rival ByteDance in going public. ByteDance, which owns the popular apps TikTok and Douyin (抖音), is in discussions to raise US$2 billion privately before listing some of its businesses in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported last year. At US$5 billion, Kuaishou’s IPO would be the territory’s biggest float since the Asian unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA raised US$5.8 billion in 2019, excluding the secondary listing of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in the same year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
RIPPLE EFFECTS: Diminished supply, which has for the past few months affected auto firms worldwide, might prove to be a short-term issue due to COVID-19, an expert said A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co all say they have been hit by the shortage and been forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. “This is absolutely an industry issue,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said in an e-mail on Friday. “We are evaluating the supply constraint of semiconductors and developing countermeasures to minimize
CHINESE TIE-UP: The firm said its services with Zhejiang Geely would be related to vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms Apple Inc’s local manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, is setting up a vehicle venture, strengthening its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies, including its California ally, are looking to expand in automaking. Hon Hai is joining forces with Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co (浙江吉利控股集團) to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises, the companies said in a statement yesterday. The production and consulting services are related to whole vehicles, parts, intelligent drive systems and automotive ecosystem platforms, Hon Hai said in a filing with
E-commerce operator Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday posted record revenue of NT$6.48 billion (US$227.5 million) for last month, up 25.6 percent year-on-year on the back of a “Double 12” shopping event that saw sales increase 36 percent year-on-year. Revenue was also boosted by robust sales of electric heaters, dehumidifiers and winter clothing during a spate of cold fronts, the company said in a statement. Sales of information technology products and home appliances grew 35 percent year-on-year last month, and those of health and beauty-related products increased 29 percent, it said. The strong performance saw fourth-quarter revenue grow 30 percent year-on-year to NT$20.67 billion and