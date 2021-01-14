TECHNOLOGY
Lenovo prepares for listing
Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) is working with China International Capital Corp to prepare for its planned listing in Shanghai through the issuance of Chinese depositary receipts, which could raise about 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion). The company announced the plans on Tuesday and said that it would sell no more than 10 percent of its enlarged share capital in the issuance. Lenovo plans to submit a listing application after a shareholders’ meeting next month, a representative for the company said. If successful, Lenovo would be the biggest Chinese firm yet to conduct such a listing since Beijing began a trial program in 2018 to lure big technology firms based overseas to sell yuan-denominated securities in China.
TELECOMS
Telefonica to sell masts
Spanish telecom Telefonica SA yesterday said that it has agreed to sell its mobile phone masts in Europe and Latin America to US-based telecom infrastructure operator American Towers Corp for 7.7 billion euros (US$9.41 billion) in cash. Under the terms of the deal, Telefonica’s infrastructure unit Telxius Telecom SA would hand over the company’s mobile phone masts in Spain, Germany, Brazil, Peru, Chile and Argentina. Telefonica also said it plans to use the proceeds of the sale to reduce its net financial debt by 4.6 billion euros. The Spanish company has said for the past two years that it planned to reduce its exposure to Latin America, where profit margins have dwindled, to reduce its debt.
RETAILERS
Lidl’s British sales rise
The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl Stiftung & Co said that sales had increased by 17.9 percent in the four weeks to Dec. 27, driven by people buying more goods in store and switching away from rivals. Lidl said that its performance meant it was the fastest-growing retailer versus the “big four” supermarket chains, Tesco PLC, Sainsbury’s PLC, Asda Stores Ltd and Morrisons Supermarkets PLC, and other competitors. Lidl said its average basket size increased by 24.8 percent year-on-year, boosted by demand for festive products, such as mince pies.
ENERGY
Aramco loan expected
Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) is lining up a loan of about US$7.5 billion for potential investors in its oil pipelines, people familiar with the matter said. The world’s biggest oil producer has begun talks with lenders to secure favorable terms for the funding package that would then be offered to investors, the people said, asking not to be identified, as the information is private. The discussions are occurring in parallel with the sale of a stake in a pipeline unit, which could raise about US$10 billion for Aramco, the people said.
UNITED STATES
Biden tipped to tap Gensler
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Gary Gensler, a derivatives regulator during the administration of former president Barack Obama with a reputation for toughness, as the country’s top stock market watchdog, media reported on Tuesday. Biden would tap Gensler to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission, a position where he could roll back the efforts of President Donald Trump’s administration to ease regulations imposed in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, reports said. Gensler led the Commodities Future Trading Commission from 2009 to 2014, spearheading an effort to reform the massive swaps market.
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
RIPPLE EFFECTS: Diminished supply, which has for the past few months affected auto firms worldwide, might prove to be a short-term issue due to COVID-19, an expert said A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co all say they have been hit by the shortage and been forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. “This is absolutely an industry issue,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said in an e-mail on Friday. “We are evaluating the supply constraint of semiconductors and developing countermeasures to minimize
E-commerce operator Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday posted record revenue of NT$6.48 billion (US$227.5 million) for last month, up 25.6 percent year-on-year on the back of a “Double 12” shopping event that saw sales increase 36 percent year-on-year. Revenue was also boosted by robust sales of electric heaters, dehumidifiers and winter clothing during a spate of cold fronts, the company said in a statement. Sales of information technology products and home appliances grew 35 percent year-on-year last month, and those of health and beauty-related products increased 29 percent, it said. The strong performance saw fourth-quarter revenue grow 30 percent year-on-year to NT$20.67 billion and
RECORD YEAR: The firm reported NT$48.5 billion in revenue for last year, an 8.51 percent increase over the previous year, driven in part by work-from-home trends NAND flash memory controller supplier Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子) on Saturday held a beam-raising ceremony for its new phase-five facility in the Guangyuan Science Park (廣源科學園區) in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南). Phison plans to finish the nearly NT$1.4 billion (US$49.2 million) plant in the third quarter and begin operations by the end of September, the Chinese-language Web site cnYES.com reported on Saturday. The facility is expected to increase space by more than 13,000 ping (42,975m2), which would be mainly used for research and development (R&D) and inventory management for 5G related products, cnYES reported. Phison said it plans to recruit 1,500 to