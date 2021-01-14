World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TECHNOLOGY

Lenovo prepares for listing

Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) is working with China International Capital Corp to prepare for its planned listing in Shanghai through the issuance of Chinese depositary receipts, which could raise about 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion). The company announced the plans on Tuesday and said that it would sell no more than 10 percent of its enlarged share capital in the issuance. Lenovo plans to submit a listing application after a shareholders’ meeting next month, a representative for the company said. If successful, Lenovo would be the biggest Chinese firm yet to conduct such a listing since Beijing began a trial program in 2018 to lure big technology firms based overseas to sell yuan-denominated securities in China.

TELECOMS

Telefonica to sell masts

Spanish telecom Telefonica SA yesterday said that it has agreed to sell its mobile phone masts in Europe and Latin America to US-based telecom infrastructure operator American Towers Corp for 7.7 billion euros (US$9.41 billion) in cash. Under the terms of the deal, Telefonica’s infrastructure unit Telxius Telecom SA would hand over the company’s mobile phone masts in Spain, Germany, Brazil, Peru, Chile and Argentina. Telefonica also said it plans to use the proceeds of the sale to reduce its net financial debt by 4.6 billion euros. The Spanish company has said for the past two years that it planned to reduce its exposure to Latin America, where profit margins have dwindled, to reduce its debt.

RETAILERS

Lidl’s British sales rise

The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl Stiftung & Co said that sales had increased by 17.9 percent in the four weeks to Dec. 27, driven by people buying more goods in store and switching away from rivals. Lidl said that its performance meant it was the fastest-growing retailer versus the “big four” supermarket chains, Tesco PLC, Sainsbury’s PLC, Asda Stores Ltd and Morrisons Supermarkets PLC, and other competitors. Lidl said its average basket size increased by 24.8 percent year-on-year, boosted by demand for festive products, such as mince pies.

ENERGY

Aramco loan expected

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) is lining up a loan of about US$7.5 billion for potential investors in its oil pipelines, people familiar with the matter said. The world’s biggest oil producer has begun talks with lenders to secure favorable terms for the funding package that would then be offered to investors, the people said, asking not to be identified, as the information is private. The discussions are occurring in parallel with the sale of a stake in a pipeline unit, which could raise about US$10 billion for Aramco, the people said.

UNITED STATES

Biden tipped to tap Gensler

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Gary Gensler, a derivatives regulator during the administration of former president Barack Obama with a reputation for toughness, as the country’s top stock market watchdog, media reported on Tuesday. Biden would tap Gensler to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission, a position where he could roll back the efforts of President Donald Trump’s administration to ease regulations imposed in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, reports said. Gensler led the Commodities Future Trading Commission from 2009 to 2014, spearheading an effort to reform the massive swaps market.