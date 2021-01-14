Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg yesterday declined to comment on whether he had intended to block a Chinese state-owned enterprise’s (SOE) takeover of an Australian-based construction firm.
China State Construction Engineering Corp (中國建築工程), one of the world’s biggest construction companies, had planned to buy South African-owned and Sydney-based Probuild for A$300 million (US$233.2 million).
However, Probuild’s owner, Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd (WBHO), told the Johannesburg Stock Exchange this week that the Chinese suitor had withdrawn its offer because Frydenberg would have blocked the sale.
“WBHO has been advised by the potential acquirer of Probuild that it has withdrawn its proposed investment application in Probuild lodged with the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board following advice that its application would be rejected by the federal government on the grounds of national security,” the parent company’s statement said.
Frydenberg declined to comment on the potential sale.
“The government does not comment on the application of the foreign investment screening arrangements as they apply or could apply to particular cases,” Frydenberg said in a statement.
China and Australia are major trading partners, but their ties markedly worsened last year when Australia called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of China’s top grievances with Australia is Frydenberg’s decision in August last year to block the US$430 million sale of Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings Co’s Australian beverage unit to Chinese company China Mengniu Dairy Co (中國蒙牛乳業).
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) on Tuesday described Australian interference in the Probuild sale as the “latest example of how the Australian government has been politicizing trade and investment issues, violating market principles and the spirit of the China-Australia free trade agreement, and imposing discriminatory measures on Chinese companies.”
“It is a mistake to politicize normal commercial cooperation and seek political interference in the name of national security,” Zhao said.
Rebecca Mendelsohn, an Australian National University expert on foreign investment, said that the national interest question was broader than whether an asset should be in Australian or foreign hands.
“In this case, it seems the government thinks that the identity of the acquirer matters — ie, that there is no equivalence between a privately run South African firm and an SOE with alleged links to Chinese security agencies,” Mendelsohn said.
New Australian foreign investment laws came into effect on Jan. 1, which Canberra said in a statement ensured that the board “keeps pace with emerging risks and global developments.”
The board examines proposed foreign acquisitions, and advises Frydenberg on whether they are in Australia’s interests on economic and security grounds.
The changes include removing monetary thresholds that limited what acquisitions could be reviewed on national interest grounds.
Mendelsohn said that she did not think the new laws would necessarily lead to more investments being blocked.
“It does indicate the seriousness with which the government is considering the matter of national security in relation to foreign investment,” Mendelsohn said of the new laws.
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
RIPPLE EFFECTS: Diminished supply, which has for the past few months affected auto firms worldwide, might prove to be a short-term issue due to COVID-19, an expert said A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co all say they have been hit by the shortage and been forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. “This is absolutely an industry issue,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said in an e-mail on Friday. “We are evaluating the supply constraint of semiconductors and developing countermeasures to minimize
E-commerce operator Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday posted record revenue of NT$6.48 billion (US$227.5 million) for last month, up 25.6 percent year-on-year on the back of a “Double 12” shopping event that saw sales increase 36 percent year-on-year. Revenue was also boosted by robust sales of electric heaters, dehumidifiers and winter clothing during a spate of cold fronts, the company said in a statement. Sales of information technology products and home appliances grew 35 percent year-on-year last month, and those of health and beauty-related products increased 29 percent, it said. The strong performance saw fourth-quarter revenue grow 30 percent year-on-year to NT$20.67 billion and
RECORD YEAR: The firm reported NT$48.5 billion in revenue for last year, an 8.51 percent increase over the previous year, driven in part by work-from-home trends NAND flash memory controller supplier Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子) on Saturday held a beam-raising ceremony for its new phase-five facility in the Guangyuan Science Park (廣源科學園區) in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南). Phison plans to finish the nearly NT$1.4 billion (US$49.2 million) plant in the third quarter and begin operations by the end of September, the Chinese-language Web site cnYES.com reported on Saturday. The facility is expected to increase space by more than 13,000 ping (42,975m2), which would be mainly used for research and development (R&D) and inventory management for 5G related products, cnYES reported. Phison said it plans to recruit 1,500 to