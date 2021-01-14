EQUITIES
TAIEX closes at new high
The TAIEX yesterday closed nearly 270 points higher, thanks to a surge in the bellwether electronics sector in a market awash in liquidity. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) again led the tech sector, pulling ahead on the back of continued optimism over its business outlook, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 269.28 points, or 1.74 percent, at 15,769.98, on turnover of NT$360.79 billion (US$12.68 billion). TSMC rose 2.37 percent to close at the day’s high of NT$605, boosting its market cap to a new high of NT$15.65 trillion, up NT$363 billion from a session earlier. Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$15.55 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
BANKING
Central bank urges restraint
The central bank has asked custodian banks involved in foreign exchange transactions to exercise restraint in trades as it seeks to rein in the soaring New Taiwan dollar through “moral persuasion,” Reuters reported yesterday, citing people familiar with the matter. The sources said the central bank has met the banks to express its “hope” that their customers spread out their foreign exchange sales. The central bank did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters reported on Monday that the central bank had sent inspectors to domestic banks to investigate whether exporters are speculating in foreign currency. The NT dollar yesterday rose NT$0.036 to close at NT$28.445 against the US dollar in Taipei trading.
HANDSETS
HTC launches 5G phone
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday launched its new 5G smartphone, the Desire 21 Pro 5G, equipped with Qualcomm Inc’s Snapdragon 690 chipset. The mid-range 5G smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen, five artificial-intelligence-enabled camera lenses and a larger, 5,000 milliampere-hour battery, the company said in a statement. The device costs NT$12,900. Customers who purchase the phone early can buy it for NT$11,900 along with a set of free wireless earbuds, HTC said. The new smartphone supports wider 5G coverage of 4G LTE and 5G new-radio frequency, it said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
C Sung revenue soars 40%
Local semiconductor equipment supplier C Sung Manufacturing Ltd (志聖工業) yesterday reported that net profit last year was NT$439 million, an increase of about 40 percent from NT$314 million in 2019. That translates into earnings per share of NT$2.94, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Revenue last year contracted 8.07 percent to NT$4.09 billion, from NT$4.44 billion in the prior year, the filing showed.
VEHICLES
Sales in China rise 10%
Sales of electric vehicles in China rose 10 percent last year, data showed yesterday, amid a post-pandemic economic recovery and a push to establish the world’s largest auto market as a leader in “green” technology. Sales of new-energy vehicles — including all-electric and hybrids — grew 10.9 percent from a year earlier to 1.37 million vehicles last year, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said. Total auto sales in China dropped 1.9 percent to 25.31 million vehicles, as aggressive lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic hit the industry hard in the first quarter of last year, but the figure was “better than expected,” the industry group said.
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
RIPPLE EFFECTS: Diminished supply, which has for the past few months affected auto firms worldwide, might prove to be a short-term issue due to COVID-19, an expert said A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co all say they have been hit by the shortage and been forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. “This is absolutely an industry issue,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said in an e-mail on Friday. “We are evaluating the supply constraint of semiconductors and developing countermeasures to minimize
E-commerce operator Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday posted record revenue of NT$6.48 billion (US$227.5 million) for last month, up 25.6 percent year-on-year on the back of a “Double 12” shopping event that saw sales increase 36 percent year-on-year. Revenue was also boosted by robust sales of electric heaters, dehumidifiers and winter clothing during a spate of cold fronts, the company said in a statement. Sales of information technology products and home appliances grew 35 percent year-on-year last month, and those of health and beauty-related products increased 29 percent, it said. The strong performance saw fourth-quarter revenue grow 30 percent year-on-year to NT$20.67 billion and
RECORD YEAR: The firm reported NT$48.5 billion in revenue for last year, an 8.51 percent increase over the previous year, driven in part by work-from-home trends NAND flash memory controller supplier Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子) on Saturday held a beam-raising ceremony for its new phase-five facility in the Guangyuan Science Park (廣源科學園區) in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南). Phison plans to finish the nearly NT$1.4 billion (US$49.2 million) plant in the third quarter and begin operations by the end of September, the Chinese-language Web site cnYES.com reported on Saturday. The facility is expected to increase space by more than 13,000 ping (42,975m2), which would be mainly used for research and development (R&D) and inventory management for 5G related products, cnYES reported. Phison said it plans to recruit 1,500 to