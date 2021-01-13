World Business Quick Take

SINGAPORE

SGX tightens auditor rules

Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) is tightening its regulation of auditors and property assessors who work with listed companies, in the wake of a series of accounting scandals in the city-state in recent years. All companies whose main listing is in the city-state would be required to appoint an auditor registered with its Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority for their financial year beginning on or after Jan. 1 next year, the exchange said in a statement yesterday. The exchange said that it could also ask listed firms to appoint a second auditor if it finds evidence of “pervasive” misstatements in their records.

CHINA

Resale of bad loans to pilot

The government plans to allow some commercial banks to start selling soured personal loans to distressed asset managers as soon as this month, people familiar with the matter said. At a meeting convened by the official credit assets transfer center last month, banks and state-run bad-loan managers were asked to accelerate preparations to ensure a smooth start of the trial program this month, said the people, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (中國工商銀行) could be the first seller, other people said. Details of the trial are not yet finalized and are still subject to approval by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the people said.

UNITED STATES

Coffee bars ‘need two years’

Coffee chains are to take two years to fully recover from an US$11.5 billion sales plunge that wiped out a quarter of their market in a year when COVID-19 kept customers from cafes, market researcher Allegra Group said. The branded coffee chain segment, which is dominated by Starbucks Corp and Inspire Brands Inc’s Dunkin’ Donuts, saw sales plunge 24 percent to US$36 billion in the past 12 months, predominantly due to COVID-19 disruptions, the London-based group said in a report on Monday. The industry would return to pre-pandemic sales by 2023, Allegra said, adding that 65 percent of surveyed industry leaders said that trading conditions would improve during the next 12 months.

FINANCIAL

Walmart enters fintech

In a bid to better leverage its millions of customers, Walmart Inc has created a financial technology start-up to win more of their spending. The company formed a partnership with Ribbit Capital, an investor in stock-trading platform Robinhood, to start a venture that “will bring together Walmart’s retail knowledge and scale with Ribbit’s fintech expertise to deliver tech-driven financial experiences tailored to Walmart’s customers and associates,” Walmart said in a statement. Fintech companies aim to give consumers ways to save, borrow and invest online or via cellphones without dealing with a traditional bank.

RETAIL

M&S buys fashion brand

British retailer Marks & Spencer Group PLC (M&S) on Monday said that it has purchased the Jaeger fashion brand from the administrators of Jaeger Retail Ltd. M&S said that it is in the final stages of agreeing to the purchase of product and supporting marketing assets from the administrators and expected to fully complete the deal later this month. No purchase figures were disclosed. Before going into administration, Jaeger was part of Philip Day’s Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group.