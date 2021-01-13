SINGAPORE
SGX tightens auditor rules
Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) is tightening its regulation of auditors and property assessors who work with listed companies, in the wake of a series of accounting scandals in the city-state in recent years. All companies whose main listing is in the city-state would be required to appoint an auditor registered with its Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority for their financial year beginning on or after Jan. 1 next year, the exchange said in a statement yesterday. The exchange said that it could also ask listed firms to appoint a second auditor if it finds evidence of “pervasive” misstatements in their records.
CHINA
Resale of bad loans to pilot
The government plans to allow some commercial banks to start selling soured personal loans to distressed asset managers as soon as this month, people familiar with the matter said. At a meeting convened by the official credit assets transfer center last month, banks and state-run bad-loan managers were asked to accelerate preparations to ensure a smooth start of the trial program this month, said the people, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (中國工商銀行) could be the first seller, other people said. Details of the trial are not yet finalized and are still subject to approval by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the people said.
UNITED STATES
Coffee bars ‘need two years’
Coffee chains are to take two years to fully recover from an US$11.5 billion sales plunge that wiped out a quarter of their market in a year when COVID-19 kept customers from cafes, market researcher Allegra Group said. The branded coffee chain segment, which is dominated by Starbucks Corp and Inspire Brands Inc’s Dunkin’ Donuts, saw sales plunge 24 percent to US$36 billion in the past 12 months, predominantly due to COVID-19 disruptions, the London-based group said in a report on Monday. The industry would return to pre-pandemic sales by 2023, Allegra said, adding that 65 percent of surveyed industry leaders said that trading conditions would improve during the next 12 months.
FINANCIAL
Walmart enters fintech
In a bid to better leverage its millions of customers, Walmart Inc has created a financial technology start-up to win more of their spending. The company formed a partnership with Ribbit Capital, an investor in stock-trading platform Robinhood, to start a venture that “will bring together Walmart’s retail knowledge and scale with Ribbit’s fintech expertise to deliver tech-driven financial experiences tailored to Walmart’s customers and associates,” Walmart said in a statement. Fintech companies aim to give consumers ways to save, borrow and invest online or via cellphones without dealing with a traditional bank.
RETAIL
M&S buys fashion brand
British retailer Marks & Spencer Group PLC (M&S) on Monday said that it has purchased the Jaeger fashion brand from the administrators of Jaeger Retail Ltd. M&S said that it is in the final stages of agreeing to the purchase of product and supporting marketing assets from the administrators and expected to fully complete the deal later this month. No purchase figures were disclosed. Before going into administration, Jaeger was part of Philip Day’s Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group.
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
RIPPLE EFFECTS: Diminished supply, which has for the past few months affected auto firms worldwide, might prove to be a short-term issue due to COVID-19, an expert said A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co all say they have been hit by the shortage and been forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. “This is absolutely an industry issue,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said in an e-mail on Friday. “We are evaluating the supply constraint of semiconductors and developing countermeasures to minimize
RECORD YEAR: The firm reported NT$48.5 billion in revenue for last year, an 8.51 percent increase over the previous year, driven in part by work-from-home trends NAND flash memory controller supplier Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子) on Saturday held a beam-raising ceremony for its new phase-five facility in the Guangyuan Science Park (廣源科學園區) in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南). Phison plans to finish the nearly NT$1.4 billion (US$49.2 million) plant in the third quarter and begin operations by the end of September, the Chinese-language Web site cnYES.com reported on Saturday. The facility is expected to increase space by more than 13,000 ping (42,975m2), which would be mainly used for research and development (R&D) and inventory management for 5G related products, cnYES reported. Phison said it plans to recruit 1,500 to
If Apple Inc is going to make a success of its car project, it has to target the US$230 billion luxury auto market. Doing so might be the only way to keep investors happy. However, displacing 125-year-old incumbents like Mercedes-Benz would not be straightforward. The iPhone maker has reignited efforts to build its own vehicle, Reuters reported last month, although it is at least five years away from production, Bloomberg News revealed on Thursday. Since the project started in 2014, Apple has undergone numerous false starts, laying off hundreds of staff in 2016 and 2019, as costs ballooned and the focus shifted