TWSE-listed firms posted new sales high last year

Staff writer, with CNA





Despite the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, aggregate sales of the 946 companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) hit a new high last year, the exchange said yesterday.

Data compiled by the TWSE showed that the 946 firms, including 76 overseas companies that held their initial public offerings, posted aggregate consolidated sales of NT$33.13 trillion (US$1.16 trillion), up 1.12 percent from a year earlier.

A total of 446 firms reported that sales increased annually, while 500 others reported declines, the data showed.

An investor looks at a tablet PC showing the TAIEX’s movement at a brokerage firm in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Among the major industries, semiconductors posted the highest sales of NT$3.17 trillion, up 22.21 percent from 2019, as chip suppliers benefited largely from strong global demand for 5G and high-performance computing devices throughout the year, the exchange said.

The construction and building materials industry also enjoyed growth, thanks to higher residential and commercial property transactions, posting consolidated sales of NT$375.97 billion, an increase of 14.46 percent from a year earlier, it said.

The electronics distribution industry, which benefited from higher shipments of notebook computers, servers and cloud-based devices, posted NT$1.91 trillion in sales, up 9.94 percent from 2019, it said.

In contrast, the tourism industry saw sales plunge due to a fall in tourist numbers because of border controls, with revenue tumbling 36.06 percent from a year earlier to NT$65.6 billion.