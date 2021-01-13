Despite the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, aggregate sales of the 946 companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) hit a new high last year, the exchange said yesterday.
Data compiled by the TWSE showed that the 946 firms, including 76 overseas companies that held their initial public offerings, posted aggregate consolidated sales of NT$33.13 trillion (US$1.16 trillion), up 1.12 percent from a year earlier.
A total of 446 firms reported that sales increased annually, while 500 others reported declines, the data showed.
Photo: CNA
Among the major industries, semiconductors posted the highest sales of NT$3.17 trillion, up 22.21 percent from 2019, as chip suppliers benefited largely from strong global demand for 5G and high-performance computing devices throughout the year, the exchange said.
The construction and building materials industry also enjoyed growth, thanks to higher residential and commercial property transactions, posting consolidated sales of NT$375.97 billion, an increase of 14.46 percent from a year earlier, it said.
The electronics distribution industry, which benefited from higher shipments of notebook computers, servers and cloud-based devices, posted NT$1.91 trillion in sales, up 9.94 percent from 2019, it said.
In contrast, the tourism industry saw sales plunge due to a fall in tourist numbers because of border controls, with revenue tumbling 36.06 percent from a year earlier to NT$65.6 billion.
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
RIPPLE EFFECTS: Diminished supply, which has for the past few months affected auto firms worldwide, might prove to be a short-term issue due to COVID-19, an expert said A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co all say they have been hit by the shortage and been forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. “This is absolutely an industry issue,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said in an e-mail on Friday. “We are evaluating the supply constraint of semiconductors and developing countermeasures to minimize
RECORD YEAR: The firm reported NT$48.5 billion in revenue for last year, an 8.51 percent increase over the previous year, driven in part by work-from-home trends NAND flash memory controller supplier Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子) on Saturday held a beam-raising ceremony for its new phase-five facility in the Guangyuan Science Park (廣源科學園區) in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南). Phison plans to finish the nearly NT$1.4 billion (US$49.2 million) plant in the third quarter and begin operations by the end of September, the Chinese-language Web site cnYES.com reported on Saturday. The facility is expected to increase space by more than 13,000 ping (42,975m2), which would be mainly used for research and development (R&D) and inventory management for 5G related products, cnYES reported. Phison said it plans to recruit 1,500 to
If Apple Inc is going to make a success of its car project, it has to target the US$230 billion luxury auto market. Doing so might be the only way to keep investors happy. However, displacing 125-year-old incumbents like Mercedes-Benz would not be straightforward. The iPhone maker has reignited efforts to build its own vehicle, Reuters reported last month, although it is at least five years away from production, Bloomberg News revealed on Thursday. Since the project started in 2014, Apple has undergone numerous false starts, laying off hundreds of staff in 2016 and 2019, as costs ballooned and the focus shifted