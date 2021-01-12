AUSTRALIA
Household spending up 7.1%
Household spending jumped in November as the southeastern state of Victoria was released from COVID-19 lockdown and consumers took advantage of discounts during annual Black Friday sales. Retail sales advanced 7.1 percent from a month earlier, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed yesterday. The gain was driven by Victoria — up 22.4 percent — as Melbourne stores were able to trade for a full month, the bureau said. Excluding Victoria, sales rose 2.6 percent.
INDIA
Smaller deficit aimed
The government would seek to narrow its budget deficit next financial year, amid expectations of improved revenue collections and economic rebound, Standard Chartered Bank PLC has said. Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will likely target fiscal deficit — the gap between income and expenditure — at 5.3 percent of GDP in the budget for the year starting April 1, the bank’s chief South Asia economist Anubhuti Sahay wrote in a report. That would be slimmer than the current year’s number, which Standard Chartered expects to be 6.7 percent of GDP.
AVIATION
EasyJet boosts liquidity
British airline EasyJet PLC boosted its liquidity through a new five-year loan facility of US$1.87 billion, backed by a partial guarantee from the UK, helping to ease concerns about its finances as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stop travel. EasyJet said the new loan facility improved its debt maturity profile and it planned to repay and cancel the full drawn revolving credit facility of US$500 million and term loans of about ￡400 million (US$540 million) this quarter.
AVIATION
Singapore mulls bonds
Singapore Airlines Ltd is considering its first-ever offering of US dollar bonds as it tries to bolster cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city-state’s flag carrier is holding a series of fixed-income investor calls in Asia and Europe from yesterday for the potential debt sale, a person familiar with the matter said. Last year, Singapore Airlines carried 81 percent fewer passengers due to the pandemic. It expects to only be operating at one-quarter of its capacity as of March versus before the pandemic, according to an exchange statement yesterday.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Sanofi to buy Kymab
Sanofi SA agreed to buy the UK monoclonal antibody developer Kymab Ltd in a deal worth as much as US$1.45 billion to gain experimental medicines for inflammation diseases as well as cancer. The French drugmaker is to obtain global rights to KY1005, a human monoclonal antibody with a new mechanism of action and the potential to treat a variety of disorders, the Paris-based company said in a statement. Under the terms of the transaction, Sanofi is to pay US$1.1 billion upfront and up to US$350 million upon achievement of certain milestones.
CONGLOMERATES
Vision Fund invests in Keep
Softbank Group Corp’s Vision Fund led a US$360 million funding round in the start-up behind China’s most popular workout app, Keep, as coronavirus-driven gym closures prompt more users to exercise in their homes. Beijing Calories Technology Co (北京卡路里科技) said its series F round also drew investment from Hillhouse Capital Management (高瓴資本管理) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊).
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is planning to set up a joint advanced IC packaging and testing plant in Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Chinese-language United Daily News reported yesterday. Citing anonymous industrial sources, the report said that the joint venture with METI, which is expected to be built in Tokyo, would make TSMC a critical player in Japanese efforts to work with the US in countering China, which has shown ambitions of cultivating its own semiconductor industry. TSMC and METI are expected to
HIGH LIQUIDITY: Two and three-bedroom apartments would continue to dominate the market due to their relative affordability, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan said Taiwan’s housing prices might rise another 10 percent this year in locations with noticeable land supply and amid planned high-tech plants, as record-low interest rates would continue to motivate potential buyers, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan (戴德梁行) said yesterday. The housing market is likely to consolidate this year following nationwide price hikes last year, supported by excessive liquidity and ultra-low interest rates, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan managing director Billy Yen (顏炳立) told a news conference in Taipei. The central bank’s selective credit controls, which cap loan-to-value ratios at 55 to 65 percent for purchases by corporate and multiple homeowners, as well as on
BORDER BENEFITS: The Lalu saw an average daily room rate of NT$14,474 during the first three quarters of last year, despite an occupancy rate of only 67.2 percent Luxury hotel The Lalu (涵碧樓) last year outperformed its peers in revenue per available room (RevPAR), as resort facilities benefited from a boom in domestic tourism, while urban hotels were hit hard by fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey by Colliers International Taiwan (高力國際) showed yesterday. The Lalu, near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), achieved a RevPAR of NT$9,727 (US$342.42) in the first three quarters of last year, followed by the nearby Fleur de Chine Hotel (雲品溫泉酒店) with NT$5,938 and the Silks Place Taroko (太魯閣晶英酒店) in Hualien County with NT$5,915, the quarterly survey found. Strict border controls have fueled a