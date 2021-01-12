World Business Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

Household spending up 7.1%

Household spending jumped in November as the southeastern state of Victoria was released from COVID-19 lockdown and consumers took advantage of discounts during annual Black Friday sales. Retail sales advanced 7.1 percent from a month earlier, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed yesterday. The gain was driven by Victoria — up 22.4 percent — as Melbourne stores were able to trade for a full month, the bureau said. Excluding Victoria, sales rose 2.6 percent.

INDIA

Smaller deficit aimed

The government would seek to narrow its budget deficit next financial year, amid expectations of improved revenue collections and economic rebound, Standard Chartered Bank PLC has said. Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will likely target fiscal deficit — the gap between income and expenditure — at 5.3 percent of GDP in the budget for the year starting April 1, the bank’s chief South Asia economist Anubhuti Sahay wrote in a report. That would be slimmer than the current year’s number, which Standard Chartered expects to be 6.7 percent of GDP.

AVIATION

EasyJet boosts liquidity

British airline EasyJet PLC boosted its liquidity through a new five-year loan facility of US$1.87 billion, backed by a partial guarantee from the UK, helping to ease concerns about its finances as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stop travel. EasyJet said the new loan facility improved its debt maturity profile and it planned to repay and cancel the full drawn revolving credit facility of US$500 million and term loans of about ￡400 million (US$540 million) this quarter.

AVIATION

Singapore mulls bonds

Singapore Airlines Ltd is considering its first-ever offering of US dollar bonds as it tries to bolster cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city-state’s flag carrier is holding a series of fixed-income investor calls in Asia and Europe from yesterday for the potential debt sale, a person familiar with the matter said. Last year, Singapore Airlines carried 81 percent fewer passengers due to the pandemic. It expects to only be operating at one-quarter of its capacity as of March versus before the pandemic, according to an exchange statement yesterday.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Sanofi to buy Kymab

Sanofi SA agreed to buy the UK monoclonal antibody developer Kymab Ltd in a deal worth as much as US$1.45 billion to gain experimental medicines for inflammation diseases as well as cancer. The French drugmaker is to obtain global rights to KY1005, a human monoclonal antibody with a new mechanism of action and the potential to treat a variety of disorders, the Paris-based company said in a statement. Under the terms of the transaction, Sanofi is to pay US$1.1 billion upfront and up to US$350 million upon achievement of certain milestones.

CONGLOMERATES

Vision Fund invests in Keep

Softbank Group Corp’s Vision Fund led a US$360 million funding round in the start-up behind China’s most popular workout app, Keep, as coronavirus-driven gym closures prompt more users to exercise in their homes. Beijing Calories Technology Co (北京卡路里科技) said its series F round also drew investment from Hillhouse Capital Management (高瓴資本管理) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊).