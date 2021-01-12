Hong Kong’s original stock market tracker yesterday said it would make no new investments in firms listed by Washington as having links to China’s military as it also recommended Americans to no longer invest in the fund.
The announcement is the latest stark illustration of how tensions between the world’s two biggest economies are causing headaches for international firms in Hong Kong, which has long served as China’s gateway to global markets.
Outgoing US President Donald Trump in November issued an order banning Americans from investing in Chinese firms deemed to be supplying or supporting the Asian giant’s military.
Yesterday, the Tracker Fund of Hong Kong (TraHK) — which has about US$14 billion in assets — said it was complying with that order.
“In light of the Executive Order, TraHK will not make any new investments in a sanctioned entity with effect from 11 January 2021,” the company wrote in a statement to the stock exchange.
“TraHK is no longer appropriate for US persons to invest. You should consider whether this is an appropriate investment for you,” it added.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co also said they would delist about 500 structured products in Hong Kong to comply with the executive order.
TraHK was set up by the Hong Kong government following the 1998 Asian financial crash and is the territory’s biggest exchange-traded fund (ETF).
It is run by the Asian arm of State Street Global Advisors Asia Ltd, a massive US asset management firm.
TraHK is popular among the territory’s savers and is also the most actively traded in the secondary market. Its mandate is to mirror the performance of the Hang Seng Index.
Investors and businesses have been scrambling to respond to Trump’s often vaguely worded executive orders targeting China.
Last week, the New York Stock Exchange confirmed, after a dizzying few days of reversals and confusion, that it was delisting three state-owned Chinese telecom giants: China Mobile Ltd (中國移動), China Telecom Corp Ltd (中國電信) and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (中國聯通).
Trump also signed an executive order banning transactions involving Alipay (支付寶) and WeChat Pay (微信支付) and other apps linked to Chinese companies, drawing strong criticism from Beijing.
Over the weekend, China published new rules to protect its firms from “unjustified” foreign laws that would allow Chinese courts to punish global companies for complying with foreign restrictions and sanctions.
Hong Kong-based firms are finding themselves acutely vulnerable to the crossfire of these spiraling tensions and competing restrictions, while Hang Seng Indexes Co is facing increasing pressure to comply with the US ban on investments in Chinese companies that populate its benchmarks.
The index provider stands out as the only major compiler that has yet to remove sanctioned Chinese companies from its benchmarks.
The firm last week said it had no plans to do so, although it would monitor “market developments” closely.
US peers MSCI Inc and S&P Dow Jones Indices, as well as London-based FTSE Russell, have kicked out securities to comply with the US sanctions.
“Hang Seng Indexes has a tough decision to make,” said Paul Pong (龐寶林), a managing director at Pegasus Fund Managers Ltd.
He bought China Mobile shares during last week’s selloff.
“Local investors will want these stocks in their ETFs — China Mobile has a good dividend yield, for example. But others won’t be able to own Hang Seng ETFs if the sanctioned names remain in the indexes.”
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is planning to set up a joint advanced IC packaging and testing plant in Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Chinese-language United Daily News reported yesterday. Citing anonymous industrial sources, the report said that the joint venture with METI, which is expected to be built in Tokyo, would make TSMC a critical player in Japanese efforts to work with the US in countering China, which has shown ambitions of cultivating its own semiconductor industry. TSMC and METI are expected to
HIGH LIQUIDITY: Two and three-bedroom apartments would continue to dominate the market due to their relative affordability, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan said Taiwan’s housing prices might rise another 10 percent this year in locations with noticeable land supply and amid planned high-tech plants, as record-low interest rates would continue to motivate potential buyers, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan (戴德梁行) said yesterday. The housing market is likely to consolidate this year following nationwide price hikes last year, supported by excessive liquidity and ultra-low interest rates, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan managing director Billy Yen (顏炳立) told a news conference in Taipei. The central bank’s selective credit controls, which cap loan-to-value ratios at 55 to 65 percent for purchases by corporate and multiple homeowners, as well as on
BORDER BENEFITS: The Lalu saw an average daily room rate of NT$14,474 during the first three quarters of last year, despite an occupancy rate of only 67.2 percent Luxury hotel The Lalu (涵碧樓) last year outperformed its peers in revenue per available room (RevPAR), as resort facilities benefited from a boom in domestic tourism, while urban hotels were hit hard by fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey by Colliers International Taiwan (高力國際) showed yesterday. The Lalu, near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), achieved a RevPAR of NT$9,727 (US$342.42) in the first three quarters of last year, followed by the nearby Fleur de Chine Hotel (雲品溫泉酒店) with NT$5,938 and the Silks Place Taroko (太魯閣晶英酒店) in Hualien County with NT$5,915, the quarterly survey found. Strict border controls have fueled a