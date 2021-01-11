Merry sales hit four-month low

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Audio electronics maker Merry Electronics Co (美律) on Thursday reported sales of NT$3.95 billion (US$138.8 million) for last month, down 13.64 percent month-on-month, but up 63.65 percent year-on-year.

Sales fell below NT$4 billion for the first time in the past four months, attributed by analysts to supply shortages of key components amid tight foundry capacity.

Quarterly sales were NT$12.7 billion last quarter, up 25.57 percent from the previous four-month period, representing a 46.91 percent increase year-on-year, but lower than analysts’ expectation.

Capital Investment Management Corp (群益投顧) had estimated that Merry’s quarterly revenue would reach NT$13.59 billion, and Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) had forecast NT$13.39 billion.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Merry faced challenges in the first half of last year as overall demand was weak and many projects were put on hold.

Despite accelerated sales growth in the second half driven by the work-from-home trend and replacement demand, as well as new product launches in various product lines, including professional headphones, “true wireless stereo” (TWS) earphones and gaming headsets, Merry reported total revenue of NT$34.45 billion for the whole of last year, down 5.44 percent from 2019.

Analysts said that demand for new TWS headphones, gaming headsets and iPhone speakers is likely to remain strong this year, and product launches initially planned for last year are expected, but component shortages would remain the company’s biggest challenge.

“The 8 and 12-inch wafer supply has been tight recently, leading to a shortage of gaming headset components including Bluetooth chips, microcontrollers, power chips, digital signal processors and codecs,” Yuanta said in a note.

Separately, Primax Electronics Ltd (致伸科技), which supplies audio and PC peripherals, last week reported revenue of NT$5.92 billion for last month, down 16 percent from NT$7.08 billion a year earlier.