NAND flash memory controller supplier Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子) on Saturday held a beam-raising ceremony for its new phase-five facility in the Guangyuan Science Park (廣源科學園區) in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南).
Phison plans to finish the nearly NT$1.4 billion (US$49.2 million) plant in the third quarter and begin operations by the end of September, the Chinese-language Web site cnYES.com reported on Saturday.
The facility is expected to increase space by more than 13,000 ping (42,975m2), which would be mainly used for research and development (R&D) and inventory management for 5G related products, cnYES reported.
Photo courtesy of the Miaoli County Government
Phison said it plans to recruit 1,500 to 2,000 R&D engineers to work in the facility, and would continue hiring over the next two years to maintain its leadership in NAND flash controllers.
Phison mainly designs and manufactures NAND flash controller ICs and memory modules for solid-state drives (SSD), embedded multimedia cards (eMMC), universal flash storage devices, universal serial buses and SD memory cards.
In the past few years, the company has diversified from focusing on consumer products to covering industrial, enterprise and automotive products.
Phison’s competitors in controllers are Marvell Technology Group Ltd and Silicon Motion Technology Corp (慧榮科技), as well as SanDisk Corp and Transcend Information Inc (創見資訊) in flash modules.
Due to price hikes upstream in the semiconductor supply chain, extending from printed circuit board suppliers, IC packagers and IC testers to foundry companies to component material makers, Phison has raised prices of NAND flash controller ICs by 15 to 20 percent since the fourth quarter of last year, cnYES reported, citing Phison chairman Pua Khein-seng (潘健成).
The company’s prices have risen by up to 50 percent for some customers due to strong demand, rising costs and capacity constraints, Pua said on the sidelines of the ceremony.
Phison on Friday reported revenue of NT$4.17 billion for last month, an increase of 1.94 percent year-on-year. Cumulative revenue for last year reached NT$48.5 billion, up 8.51 percent from the previous year to reach an annual record.
The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed people’s lives, driving demand for various applications due to the work-from-home trend, including cloud services, gaming, remote schooling and the notebook computer industry, Pau said in a statement.
These applications require NAND storage products, which helped drive Phison’s revenue to a new high last year, he said.
“Last year, total shipments of SSD and eMMC memory modules grew by nearly 25 percent, setting a new high for the same period,” the statement said, adding that shipments of PCIe SSD controllers also grew nearly 82 percent from a year earlier, while those of industrial controllers increased by 11 percent.
Pua said he remains positive on the company’s prospects this year, expecting revenue to climb further, with a higher profit than last year’s, given smooth production in the upstream supply chain, cnYES reported.
‘SILICON SHIELD’: Although TSMC is indispensable to Western nations, more high-end companies need to join its ranks to boost research and development, Gou said Taiwan needs more high-end companies than just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to remain competitive, but it must also tackle its low birthrate, Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said yesterday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the founding of the Hon Hai Research Institute, Gou said he hoped that his company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would one day be on par with the TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain and a major supplier for US tech companies, TSMC has
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is planning to set up a joint advanced IC packaging and testing plant in Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Chinese-language United Daily News reported yesterday. Citing anonymous industrial sources, the report said that the joint venture with METI, which is expected to be built in Tokyo, would make TSMC a critical player in Japanese efforts to work with the US in countering China, which has shown ambitions of cultivating its own semiconductor industry. TSMC and METI are expected to
HIGH LIQUIDITY: Two and three-bedroom apartments would continue to dominate the market due to their relative affordability, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan said Taiwan’s housing prices might rise another 10 percent this year in locations with noticeable land supply and amid planned high-tech plants, as record-low interest rates would continue to motivate potential buyers, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan (戴德梁行) said yesterday. The housing market is likely to consolidate this year following nationwide price hikes last year, supported by excessive liquidity and ultra-low interest rates, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan managing director Billy Yen (顏炳立) told a news conference in Taipei. The central bank’s selective credit controls, which cap loan-to-value ratios at 55 to 65 percent for purchases by corporate and multiple homeowners, as well as on
Continental Development Corp (大陸建設) yesterday started selling small apartments in the heart of San Francisco, California, as the Taipei-based company seeks to expand at home and abroad. The mixed-use complex, Serif (尚芮), on the intersection of Market Street and Turk Street is set to include 242 condominiums and an upscale hotel upon its completion in July, Continental Development chairman Christopher Chang (張良吉) told a news conference in Taipei. The project — in which Continental Development owns a 54 percent stake, with Taoyuan-based Formosan Rubber Group (厚生) and US developer L37 Partners owning 24 percent and 11 percent respectively — would cost US$400