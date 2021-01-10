The US dollar turned higher against a basket of major currencies on Friday after a dismal US payrolls report for last month raised expectations for further stimulus measures to prop up an economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and its related government lockdown measures.
The US Department of Labor said nonfarm payrolls decreased by 140,000 last month, the first decline in eight months, well below expectations that called for a still-weak increase of 71,000 jobs.
The unemployment rate was 6.7 percent. Economic data during the week leading up to Friday’s report indicated a stalling labor market.
The greenback had been climbing from a nearly three-year low on Thursday as a rise in US yields helped fuel the unwinding of bearish bets on the currency, with traders taking profits against the euro in particular.
After a brief pullback after the release of the data, the greenback resumed its path higher, as expectations grew for additional stimulus measures to help buttress the US economy until vaccine rollouts allow for the easing of lockdown measures.
The US dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 90.070 after touching a high of 90.252, its best level since Friday last week. The index rose 0.2 percent for the week.
US president-elect Joe Biden said the jobs report shows Americans needed more immediate relief now and that taking action now would help the economy even with deficit financing, including US$2,000 stimulus checks.
The Democrats’ US Senate seat wins give Biden latitude to push through more spending, which some analysts predict would fuel risk appetite and be negative for bonds and the US dollar, although a strongly bearish consensus outlook for the greenback at the end of last year has eased somewhat.
The US dollar index dropped 7 percent last year and as much as 0.9 percent in the first few days of the new year on expectations of US fiscal stimulus.
However, since hitting its lowest level since March 2018, the greenback has found some footing, climbing as much as 1.2 percent over two sessions.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar on Friday fell against the US dollar, losing NT$0.028 to close at the day’s low of NT$28.457, up 0.2 percent for the week.
Both the euro and the pound on Friday weakened against the US dollar as it gained ground.
The euro was down 0.5 percent to US$1.2209, while the sterling was trading at US$1.3562, down 0.01 percent on the day.
Bitcoin hit a fresh all-time high of US$41,802.84, and last rose 2.39 percent to US$40,454.81, after smashing through US$40,000 for the first time on Thursday.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
