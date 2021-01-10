Gold wiped out gains for the week and silver tumbled the most since September last year as US Treasury yields extended a rally and the US dollar recovered.
Silver lost as much as 9.8 percent, while gold fell as much as 4.5 percent, the most since November last year.
The US dollar erased losses amid higher 10-year Treasury yields, which are raising the prospect of a pause in the currency’s recent slide.
Higher rates diminish the appeal of bullion, which does not offer interest.
Gold, which posted its biggest annual gain in a decade last year, has swung sharply since the start of the new year as traders weigh rising yields against expectations for additional economic stimulus that could bolster the metal.
The commodity’s initial drop on Friday was exacerbated after prices breached the 100-day moving average, a key technical level.
Gold and silver “seem to be under pressure on account of a stronger general dollar index, in turn pulled higher by a noticeable uptick in US interest rates,” ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Ed Meir said in a note.
Treasuries extended the week’s selloff on Friday, with seven-to-10 year sector leading the way with yield increases of close to 4 basis points.
The 10-year yield touched a peak above 1.12 percent in New York trading, with rates supported by US president-elect Joe Biden’s call for trillions of US dollars in immediate further economic support.
Spot gold dropped 3.4 percent to settle at US$1,849.01 an ounce at 5pm in New York. The metal posted its first weekly decline in six weeks, falling 2.5 percent.
Silver on Friday slid 6.3 percent to US$25.4234 an ounce after falling as much as 9.8 percent, the most since Sept. 21 last year.
Platinum and palladium also fell.
A US government report on Friday showed that money managers increased their net-long position in gold futures and options to a 16-week high in the week that ended on Tuesday.
They also increased net-bullish bets on silver for the fifth week in six.
Additional reporting by staff writer
‘SILICON SHIELD’: Although TSMC is indispensable to Western nations, more high-end companies need to join its ranks to boost research and development, Gou said Taiwan needs more high-end companies than just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to remain competitive, but it must also tackle its low birthrate, Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said yesterday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the founding of the Hon Hai Research Institute, Gou said he hoped that his company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would one day be on par with the TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain and a major supplier for US tech companies, TSMC has
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is planning to set up a joint advanced IC packaging and testing plant in Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Chinese-language United Daily News reported yesterday. Citing anonymous industrial sources, the report said that the joint venture with METI, which is expected to be built in Tokyo, would make TSMC a critical player in Japanese efforts to work with the US in countering China, which has shown ambitions of cultivating its own semiconductor industry. TSMC and METI are expected to
HIGH LIQUIDITY: Two and three-bedroom apartments would continue to dominate the market due to their relative affordability, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan said Taiwan’s housing prices might rise another 10 percent this year in locations with noticeable land supply and amid planned high-tech plants, as record-low interest rates would continue to motivate potential buyers, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan (戴德梁行) said yesterday. The housing market is likely to consolidate this year following nationwide price hikes last year, supported by excessive liquidity and ultra-low interest rates, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan managing director Billy Yen (顏炳立) told a news conference in Taipei. The central bank’s selective credit controls, which cap loan-to-value ratios at 55 to 65 percent for purchases by corporate and multiple homeowners, as well as on