Gold, silver lose appeal as Treasury yields increase

Bloomberg





Gold wiped out gains for the week and silver tumbled the most since September last year as US Treasury yields extended a rally and the US dollar recovered.

Silver lost as much as 9.8 percent, while gold fell as much as 4.5 percent, the most since November last year.

The US dollar erased losses amid higher 10-year Treasury yields, which are raising the prospect of a pause in the currency’s recent slide.

Higher rates diminish the appeal of bullion, which does not offer interest.

Gold, which posted its biggest annual gain in a decade last year, has swung sharply since the start of the new year as traders weigh rising yields against expectations for additional economic stimulus that could bolster the metal.

The commodity’s initial drop on Friday was exacerbated after prices breached the 100-day moving average, a key technical level.

Gold and silver “seem to be under pressure on account of a stronger general dollar index, in turn pulled higher by a noticeable uptick in US interest rates,” ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Ed Meir said in a note.

Treasuries extended the week’s selloff on Friday, with seven-to-10 year sector leading the way with yield increases of close to 4 basis points.

The 10-year yield touched a peak above 1.12 percent in New York trading, with rates supported by US president-elect Joe Biden’s call for trillions of US dollars in immediate further economic support.

Spot gold dropped 3.4 percent to settle at US$1,849.01 an ounce at 5pm in New York. The metal posted its first weekly decline in six weeks, falling 2.5 percent.

Silver on Friday slid 6.3 percent to US$25.4234 an ounce after falling as much as 9.8 percent, the most since Sept. 21 last year.

Platinum and palladium also fell.

A US government report on Friday showed that money managers increased their net-long position in gold futures and options to a 16-week high in the week that ended on Tuesday.

They also increased net-bullish bets on silver for the fifth week in six.

Additional reporting by staff writer