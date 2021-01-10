Wall Street scaled new highs on Friday as hopes of more stimulus from Washington were shaken a bit by a senator’s comments, but later bolstered after US president-elect Joe Biden said his economic package would be in the trillions of dollars.
The latest rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite overcame labor market data early in the day that showed the US economy last month shed jobs for the first time in eight months as the country buckled under the COVID-19 onslaught.
However, late in the session, the S&P retreated slightly from its most recent peak following a report that Democratic US Senator Joe Manchin opposed bigger direct checks before addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The remarks unsettled investor who expect further stimulus payments.
“It’s amazing how sensitive we are to the slightest tweaking of when and how big the stimulus will be,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp in New York.
“Stocks are going to start to price in a bigger economic relief package from the Biden administration,” Moya said. “That is going to continue to be the driver on equities.”
Biden said his administration’s economic package would also include unemployment insurance and rent forbearance.
The package is to be unveiled on Thursday, he said.
“It is necessary to spend the money now,” Biden told reporters. “The answer is ‘yes,’ it will be in the trillions of dollars, an entire package.”
Positive vaccine data, and expectations of a bigger fiscal package and infrastructure spending under a Democratic-led US Congress have pushed the S&P 500 above 3,800 points for the first time, and set all three major indices on track for weekly gains.
The Democrats are going to want to inject a lot of stimulus and spending into the economy, which in the near term would be good for economic growth, Robert W. Baird & Co investment strategy analyst Ross Mayfield said.
“The market is pleased with the result,” he said.
Some Wall Street analysts expect an equity pullback in the near term as exuberance from unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus has led to a “frothy” market.
However, a resumption in consumer spending, together with the restocking of business inventories as COVID-19 restrictions ease, should lift economic activity this year, ClearBridge Investments LLC investment strategist Jeff Schulze said in a note.
Economy-linked financials, materials and industrials, which have outperformed their peers and scaled record levels this week, dropping more than 1 percent at one point during the session.
Market participants looked past a report that congressional Democrats plan to introduce articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump tomorrow, after a violent crowd of his supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday rose 56.84 points, or 0.18 percent, to 31,097.97. The S&P 500 gained 20.89 points, or 0.55 percent, to 3,824.68 and the NASDAQ Composite added 134.50 points, or 1.03 percent, to 13,201.98.
Volume on US exchanges was 14.40 billion shares.
The S&P 500 closed above 3,800 points for the first time on Thursday, while the Dow and the NASDAQ posted their fourth straight weekly gains.
For the week, the S&P rose 1.83 percent, the Dow added 1.61 percent and the NASDAQ gained 2.43 percent.
Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc on Friday jumped 7.8 percent, taking its market capitalization to more than US$800 billion for the first time ever.
‘SILICON SHIELD’: Although TSMC is indispensable to Western nations, more high-end companies need to join its ranks to boost research and development, Gou said Taiwan needs more high-end companies than just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to remain competitive, but it must also tackle its low birthrate, Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said yesterday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the founding of the Hon Hai Research Institute, Gou said he hoped that his company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would one day be on par with the TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain and a major supplier for US tech companies, TSMC has
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is planning to set up a joint advanced IC packaging and testing plant in Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Chinese-language United Daily News reported yesterday. Citing anonymous industrial sources, the report said that the joint venture with METI, which is expected to be built in Tokyo, would make TSMC a critical player in Japanese efforts to work with the US in countering China, which has shown ambitions of cultivating its own semiconductor industry. TSMC and METI are expected to
HIGH LIQUIDITY: Two and three-bedroom apartments would continue to dominate the market due to their relative affordability, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan said Taiwan’s housing prices might rise another 10 percent this year in locations with noticeable land supply and amid planned high-tech plants, as record-low interest rates would continue to motivate potential buyers, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan (戴德梁行) said yesterday. The housing market is likely to consolidate this year following nationwide price hikes last year, supported by excessive liquidity and ultra-low interest rates, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan managing director Billy Yen (顏炳立) told a news conference in Taipei. The central bank’s selective credit controls, which cap loan-to-value ratios at 55 to 65 percent for purchases by corporate and multiple homeowners, as well as on