Wall St rallies on new stimulus hopes

TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS: US stocks are likely to start to price in a bigger economic relief package from the Biden administration, Oanda Corp senior analyst Ed Moya said

Reuters, NEW YORK





Wall Street scaled new highs on Friday as hopes of more stimulus from Washington were shaken a bit by a senator’s comments, but later bolstered after US president-elect Joe Biden said his economic package would be in the trillions of dollars.

The latest rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite overcame labor market data early in the day that showed the US economy last month shed jobs for the first time in eight months as the country buckled under the COVID-19 onslaught.

However, late in the session, the S&P retreated slightly from its most recent peak following a report that Democratic US Senator Joe Manchin opposed bigger direct checks before addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remarks unsettled investor who expect further stimulus payments.

“It’s amazing how sensitive we are to the slightest tweaking of when and how big the stimulus will be,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp in New York.

“Stocks are going to start to price in a bigger economic relief package from the Biden administration,” Moya said. “That is going to continue to be the driver on equities.”

Biden said his administration’s economic package would also include unemployment insurance and rent forbearance.

The package is to be unveiled on Thursday, he said.

“It is necessary to spend the money now,” Biden told reporters. “The answer is ‘yes,’ it will be in the trillions of dollars, an entire package.”

Positive vaccine data, and expectations of a bigger fiscal package and infrastructure spending under a Democratic-led US Congress have pushed the S&P 500 above 3,800 points for the first time, and set all three major indices on track for weekly gains.

The Democrats are going to want to inject a lot of stimulus and spending into the economy, which in the near term would be good for economic growth, Robert W. Baird & Co investment strategy analyst Ross Mayfield said.

“The market is pleased with the result,” he said.

Some Wall Street analysts expect an equity pullback in the near term as exuberance from unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus has led to a “frothy” market.

However, a resumption in consumer spending, together with the restocking of business inventories as COVID-19 restrictions ease, should lift economic activity this year, ClearBridge Investments LLC investment strategist Jeff Schulze said in a note.

Economy-linked financials, materials and industrials, which have outperformed their peers and scaled record levels this week, dropping more than 1 percent at one point during the session.

Market participants looked past a report that congressional Democrats plan to introduce articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump tomorrow, after a violent crowd of his supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday rose 56.84 points, or 0.18 percent, to 31,097.97. The S&P 500 gained 20.89 points, or 0.55 percent, to 3,824.68 and the NASDAQ Composite added 134.50 points, or 1.03 percent, to 13,201.98.

Volume on US exchanges was 14.40 billion shares.

The S&P 500 closed above 3,800 points for the first time on Thursday, while the Dow and the NASDAQ posted their fourth straight weekly gains.

For the week, the S&P rose 1.83 percent, the Dow added 1.61 percent and the NASDAQ gained 2.43 percent.

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc on Friday jumped 7.8 percent, taking its market capitalization to more than US$800 billion for the first time ever.