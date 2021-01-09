Boeing to pay US$2.5bn to end 737 MAX crash probe

Reuters





Boeing Co is to pay more than US$2.5 billion in fines and compensation after reaching a settlement with the US Department of Justice over two plane crashes that killed a total of 346 people and led to the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner.

The settlement, which allows Boeing to avoid prosecution, includes a fine of US$243.6 million, compensation to airlines of US$1.77 billion and a US$500 million crash-victim fund over fraud conspiracy charges related to the plane’s flawed design.

Boeing said that it would take a US$743.6 million charge against last year’s fourth-quarter earnings to reflect the deferred prosecution agreement, a form of corporate plea bargain.

A man who lost his wife in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 is helped by security personnel at the scene of the incident near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, on March 13, 2019. Photo: AP

Boeing had put aside reserves of US$1.77 billion in prior quarters to provide for compensation to airlines.

The justice department deal, announced after the market close on Thursday, caps a 21-month investigation into the design and development of the 737 MAX following the two crashes, in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The crashes “exposed fraudulent and deceptive conduct by employees of one of the world’s leading commercial airplane manufacturers,” US Acting Assistant Attorney General David Burns said in a statement accompanying the agreement.

“Boeing’s employees chose the path of profit over candor by concealing material information from the FAA concerning the operation of its 737 MAX airplane and engaging in an effort to cover up their deception,” Burns said, referring to the US Federal Aviation Administration.

The crashes triggered a hailstorm of investigations, frayed US leadership in global aviation and have cost Boeing about US$20 billion.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers representing families of victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash said that the settlement strengthens civil litigation against Boeing in Chicago, where the company is headquartered.

Boeing has already settled most lawsuits related to the Lion Air disaster in Indonesia.

Because of the crashes, the US Congress in December passed legislation reforming how the FAA certifies new airplanes.

US Representative Peter DeFazio, chairman of the US House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, who oversaw a lengthy probe into the crashes, said that the “settlement amounts to a slap on the wrist and is an insult to the 346 victims who died as a result of corporate greed.”

“Not only is the dollar amount of the settlement a mere fraction of Boeing’s annual revenue, the settlement sidesteps any real accountability in terms of criminal charges,” he said.

The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019, and the grounding was not lifted until November last year, after Boeing made significant safety upgrades and improvements in pilot training.

Boeing, the largest US airplane manufacturer, was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the US. It faces a three-year deferred prosecution agreement, with the charge dismissed if it complies.

Such agreements are corporate plea bargains that typically allow a company to avoid criminal charges that could disrupt activities such as access to public contracts, in return for a fine and admission of wrongdoing, as well as internal reforms.

Boeing admitted in court documents that two of its 737 MAX technical pilots deceived the FAA about the aircraft’s Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, which was tied to both fatal crashes.

The documents also said that Boeing belatedly cooperated with the probe, but only after it initially “frustrated” the investigation.

The deferred prosecution agreement said that one employee in 2014 wrote another that if the FAA required higher-level training it would “cost Boeing tens of millions of dollars!”

The US$243 million fine, which the justice department said was at the “low end” of the sentencing guidelines, represents the amount of money Boeing saved by not implementing full-flight simulator training for the 737 MAX, the agreement said.