Real-estate risk charges to spur prudent loans: analyst

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Taiwan’s new risk charge on local banks’ real-estate lending would enhance the sector’s risk-based pricing, rather than encourage higher lending, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said earlier this week.

The new charges vary depending on the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio that individual banks keep, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said last week.

For LTV ratios below the threshold of 80 percent, the new charge is lower than current requirements, but for ratios higher than the threshold, the new charge will be stricter, in an attempt to discourage reckless lending, the regulator said.

“The new risk charge scheme might boost banks’ overall capital ratios by 88 basis points,” financial analyst Eva Chou (周怡華) said, citing FSC projections.

The average outstanding LTV ratio for mortgage lending among domestic banks is generally below 80 percent, the ratings agency said.

Taiwanese banks are unlikely to pursue aggressive growth in real-estate lending following the shift in capital charges.

All Taiwanese banks have complied with the minimum regulatory capital requirement and the ratio was about 300 basis points over the minimum requirement at the end of September last year, Chou said.

“On the contrary, we expect Taiwanese banks to remain prudent and grow more selective in real-estate lending following the introduction of the new risk charges,” Chou said.

Local banks would make sure to refrain from pursuing growth in real-estate financing after the central bank last month revived selective credit controls on mortgage operations and land financing to curb property price hikes, the analyst said.

Overall, the average risk-adjusted capital ratio for banks stood at a healthy 11.2 percent, the analyst said.

In general, these banks have a buffer of 100 to 200 basis points relative to the threshold of their rating levels, Chou said.