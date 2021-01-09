Credit card spending last year is forecast to have dropped for the first time in 11 years, as the COVID-19 pandemic dampened private consumption, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Thursday.
The commission’s remarks came after credit card spending dropped 0.8 percent year-on-year to NT$259.5 billion (US$9.12 billion) in November last year, according to FSC data.
On a monthly basis, the spending rose 7.81 percent due to promotions for the Double 11, or Singles’ Day, sales event.
If credit spending last month “surpassed NT$270 billion, annual spending would hit NT$3 trillion, but it is not very likely, given that the monthly credit card spendings last year was about NT$220 billion to NT$250 billion,” Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi (林志吉) told a news conference in New Taipei City.
Even if credit card spending hit NT$3 trillion, it would still be down 6.8 percent from NT$3.22 trillion in 2019, Lin said.
It would be the first annual contraction in credit card spending after registering new highs for 10 consecutive years, the commission said.
The last time that credit card spending dipped was in 2009 amid the global financial crisis, when it fell to NT$1.36 trillion, the data showed.
Despite Taiwan having effectively controlled the COVID-19 outbreak within its borders, credit card spending remained weak as people delayed purchases and canceled overseas travel due to strict border controls, the commission said.
Among the nation’s 33 credit card issuers, Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) ranked first in terms of credit card spending volume, posting NT$40.8 billion, followed by E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) with NT$39.02 billion and CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) with NT$37.67 billion, the data showed.
‘SILICON SHIELD’: Although TSMC is indispensable to Western nations, more high-end companies need to join its ranks to boost research and development, Gou said Taiwan needs more high-end companies than just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to remain competitive, but it must also tackle its low birthrate, Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said yesterday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the founding of the Hon Hai Research Institute, Gou said he hoped that his company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would one day be on par with the TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain and a major supplier for US tech companies, TSMC has
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is planning to set up a joint advanced IC packaging and testing plant in Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Chinese-language United Daily News reported yesterday. Citing anonymous industrial sources, the report said that the joint venture with METI, which is expected to be built in Tokyo, would make TSMC a critical player in Japanese efforts to work with the US in countering China, which has shown ambitions of cultivating its own semiconductor industry. TSMC and METI are expected to
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as