RETAILERS

M&S facing shortages

Marks & Spencer Group PLC (M&S) is experiencing some shortages of products in its stores in the Republic of Ireland as it grapples with new customs systems following Brexit. The clothing and homeware retailer blamed the gaps, some of which have involved sandwiches and fresh produce, on “transitioning to new processes” following the UK’s departure this month from the EU. “It is taking a little longer for some of our products to reach our stores” and Marks & Spencer is working with its suppliers and partners to resolve the issue, a spokesman said in an e-mailed statement. The London-based chain’s French shops have also been experiencing shortages of some items.

AIRLINES

MAG restructuring nears end

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), parent company of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, is nearing the end of a restructuring exercise that it hopes to complete this quarter, it said in a statement yesterday. The group said it is exploring a UK Scheme of Arrangement for the restructuring exercise, pending confirmation from remaining small minority creditors. Malaysia Aviation, which has been in discussions with creditors for months, in October last year warned leasing companies that state fund and sole shareholder Khazanah Nasional would stop funding the group and force it into a winding down process if restructuring talks with lessors fall through.

TUNISIA

Tourism revenue plunges

Tourism revenue plunged by 65 percent last year compared to 2019 to about US$746 million, official figures showed yesterday, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to the nation’s economy. The number of visitors fell by 78 percent, as Western tourists deserted hotels and resorts in the nation, a government official told reporters. The nation received a record 9.5 million visitors in 2019. The contraction of the economy last year is expected to be at least 7 percent as a result of the loss of revenue from tourism, which accounts for about 8 percent of GDP and is a major source of foreign currency.

ENERGY

SK invests in Plug

SK Group is investing US$1.5 billion in US fuel-cell maker Plug Power Inc to boost the use of hydrogen as a source of alternative energy in Asia. The companies are forming a joint venture to provide hydrogen fuel-cell systems, fueling stations and electrolyzers in South Korea and elsewhere, SK and Plug said in a statement on Wednesday. SK Group is acquiring about 51.4 million shares of Plug Power for US$29.29 apiece. SK Innovation, the energy and chemicals unit of SK Group, is building two electric vehicle battery plants near Atlanta, Georgia, with initial operations at the first facility scheduled to begin this year.

LUXURY GOODS

Ledru, Arnault to lead Tiffany

A top executive at Louis Vuitton and one of Bernard Arnault’s sons are set to take over management of Tiffany & Co after the biggest acquisition in the luxury industry by LVMH. Anthony Ledru would lead the jeweler, with Alexandre Arnault taking on a top position inside the brand, according to people familiar with the appointments. Ledru leads global commercial activities at Louis Vuitton, and Alexandre Arnault is in charge of LVMH-owned suitcase maker Rimowa.