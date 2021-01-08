RETAILERS
M&S facing shortages
Marks & Spencer Group PLC (M&S) is experiencing some shortages of products in its stores in the Republic of Ireland as it grapples with new customs systems following Brexit. The clothing and homeware retailer blamed the gaps, some of which have involved sandwiches and fresh produce, on “transitioning to new processes” following the UK’s departure this month from the EU. “It is taking a little longer for some of our products to reach our stores” and Marks & Spencer is working with its suppliers and partners to resolve the issue, a spokesman said in an e-mailed statement. The London-based chain’s French shops have also been experiencing shortages of some items.
AIRLINES
MAG restructuring nears end
Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), parent company of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, is nearing the end of a restructuring exercise that it hopes to complete this quarter, it said in a statement yesterday. The group said it is exploring a UK Scheme of Arrangement for the restructuring exercise, pending confirmation from remaining small minority creditors. Malaysia Aviation, which has been in discussions with creditors for months, in October last year warned leasing companies that state fund and sole shareholder Khazanah Nasional would stop funding the group and force it into a winding down process if restructuring talks with lessors fall through.
TUNISIA
Tourism revenue plunges
Tourism revenue plunged by 65 percent last year compared to 2019 to about US$746 million, official figures showed yesterday, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to the nation’s economy. The number of visitors fell by 78 percent, as Western tourists deserted hotels and resorts in the nation, a government official told reporters. The nation received a record 9.5 million visitors in 2019. The contraction of the economy last year is expected to be at least 7 percent as a result of the loss of revenue from tourism, which accounts for about 8 percent of GDP and is a major source of foreign currency.
ENERGY
SK invests in Plug
SK Group is investing US$1.5 billion in US fuel-cell maker Plug Power Inc to boost the use of hydrogen as a source of alternative energy in Asia. The companies are forming a joint venture to provide hydrogen fuel-cell systems, fueling stations and electrolyzers in South Korea and elsewhere, SK and Plug said in a statement on Wednesday. SK Group is acquiring about 51.4 million shares of Plug Power for US$29.29 apiece. SK Innovation, the energy and chemicals unit of SK Group, is building two electric vehicle battery plants near Atlanta, Georgia, with initial operations at the first facility scheduled to begin this year.
LUXURY GOODS
Ledru, Arnault to lead Tiffany
A top executive at Louis Vuitton and one of Bernard Arnault’s sons are set to take over management of Tiffany & Co after the biggest acquisition in the luxury industry by LVMH. Anthony Ledru would lead the jeweler, with Alexandre Arnault taking on a top position inside the brand, according to people familiar with the appointments. Ledru leads global commercial activities at Louis Vuitton, and Alexandre Arnault is in charge of LVMH-owned suitcase maker Rimowa.
‘SILICON SHIELD’: Although TSMC is indispensable to Western nations, more high-end companies need to join its ranks to boost research and development, Gou said Taiwan needs more high-end companies than just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to remain competitive, but it must also tackle its low birthrate, Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said yesterday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the founding of the Hon Hai Research Institute, Gou said he hoped that his company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would one day be on par with the TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain and a major supplier for US tech companies, TSMC has
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is planning to set up a joint advanced IC packaging and testing plant in Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Chinese-language United Daily News reported yesterday. Citing anonymous industrial sources, the report said that the joint venture with METI, which is expected to be built in Tokyo, would make TSMC a critical player in Japanese efforts to work with the US in countering China, which has shown ambitions of cultivating its own semiconductor industry. TSMC and METI are expected to