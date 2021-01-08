US Federal Reserve officials unanimously backed holding the pace of asset purchases steady when they met last month, with some open to “future adjustments” if needed, meeting minutes published on Wednesday showed.
“All participants judged that it would be appropriate to continue those purchases at least at the current pace, and nearly all favored maintaining the current composition of purchases,” the minutes of the Dec. 15 and 16 meeting said. “A couple of participants indicated that they were open to weighting purchases of [US Department of the] Treasury securities toward longer maturities.”
The Federal Open Market Committee held interest rates near zero and strengthened its commitment to bond buying at the meeting, pledging to maintain a US$120 billion monthly pace of purchases until there is “substantial further progress” toward its employment and inflation goals.
Photo: AP
“Some participants noted that the committee could consider future adjustments to its asset purchases — such as increasing the pace of securities purchases or weighting purchases of Treasury securities toward those that had longer remaining maturities — if such adjustments were deemed appropriate,” the minutes said.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell described the new guidance as “powerful,” although policymakers and investors have since struggled to agree on what would trigger a tapering in asset purchases.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester this week said that she is not expecting a reduction in asset buying until next year.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that tapering could happen this year if distributions of COVID-19 vaccines improve the outlook.
“It doesn’t sound like there was much energy toward making a change,” Amherst Pierpont Securities lead economist Stephen Stanley said. “I am doubtful that we will see tweaks to the composition of the purchases unless the long end of the yield curve is perceived to be spiraling higher out of control.”
On what they meant by “substantial further progress,” officials said that this judgement would be “broad, qualitative, and not based on specific numerical criteria or thresholds.”
“A number of participants noted that, once such progress had been attained, a gradual tapering of purchases could begin and the process thereafter could generally follow a sequence similar to the one implemented during the large-scale purchase program in 2013 and 2014,” they said.
The committee’s Dec. 16 statement said that “economic activity and employment have continued to recover, but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year,” referring to last year.
Its quarterly projections for the economy showed some improvement compared with September last year.
The minutes showed that officials discussed the impact of the rollout of vaccines, even though a surge in infections would likely slow the economy further in coming months.
“Nevertheless, the positive vaccine news received over the inter-meeting period was viewed as favorable for the medium-term economic outlook,” they said.
Officials have signaled that they would probably hold rates near zero at least through 2023, and the minutes said that seven participants — five more than in September — expected overall inflation to be above the committee’s 2 percent objective in 2023, while the staff forecast a modest overshoot to continue “for some time in the years beyond 2023.”
