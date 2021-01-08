Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





TELECOMS

Sercomm sales hit NT$3bn

Telecom equipment maker Sercomm Corp (中磊) yesterday reported revenue of NT$3.31 billion (US$116.43 million) for last month, down 8.62 percent month-on-month and 0.57 percent year-on-year. However, revenue last quarter increased 11 percent year-on-year and 12 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$10.58 billion, setting a company record, Sercomm said. For the whole of last year, revenue was NT$36.1 billion, up 13.54 percent from NT$31.8 billion in 2019, it said, attributing the increase to the remote-working and distance-learning trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as market demand for faster data transmission and larger bandwidth increases.

RESTAURANTS

Hi-Lai sees record revenue

Restaurant operator Hi-Lai Foods Co Ltd (漢來美食) yesterday reported that revenue last month saw record growth for a sixth consecutive month, reaching NT$357 million. Up 3 percent annually, the month lifted last quarter’s sales 6 percent from a year earlier, the company said. With the local COVID-19 situation under control, business boomed in the second half of the year, largely offsetting the weak revenue in the first half, when consumer consumption was devastated by the pandemic, it said. Hi-Lai posted revenue of NT$2.01 billion in the July-to-December period, up 39 percent from the first half and up 7 percent from 2019. The company said that it closed out the year with total revenue of NT$3.46 billion, down 8.37 percent from 2019.

CONSTRUCTION

Goldsun sales hit 2016 high

Goldsun Building Materials Co (國產建材實業) yesterday reported that consolidated revenue last month increased 22.69 percent year-on-year to NT$2.08 billion. On a monthly basis, revenue increased 12.79 percent, the company said in a regulatory filing. Goldsun is a leader in Taiwan’s ready-mixed concrete market, and sales last month — the fourth consecutive month of growth — were the highest since August 2016, as it continued to benefit from building material demand by Taiwanese firms returning from overseas. Revenue for the whole of last year totaled NT$18.88 billion, an increase of only 0.5 percent from 2019, as it stopped including Goldsun Cement (Fujian) Co (福建水泥) on its books after an October 2019 divestment, the company said. Revenue last year would have increased 9.04 percent from 2019 if the Fujian’s contribution had been excluded that year, it added.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Adimmune sales rise 30%

Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday reported that fourth-quarter revenue rose 30 percent to NT$821 million, driven by strong sales of its flu vaccines in October last year. Revenue for the whole of last year grew 43.8 percent year-on-year to NT$1.86 billion, which the company attributed to higher orders from Sanofi SA, NT$300 million in postponed revenue recognition from 2019 and a government subsidy for COVID-19 vaccine development. Revenue this year is expected to continue to rise as the firm plans to begin offering its quadrivalent flu vaccines in other countries, such as China and Thailand, spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) said. Marketing approval has been obtained for its quadrivalent flu vaccines from the Thai regulator and approval is expected from the Chinese regulator this year, he said. The firm is still waiting for the Food and Drug Administration’s permission to launch phase 2 clinical trials for its COVID-19 experimental vaccine, which aims to enroll at least 3,000 participants, he added.