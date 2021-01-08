Lower shipments drag down Yageo revenue 4.5%

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday reported that revenue last month shrank 4.5 percent month-on-month due to lower shipments during the year-end holiday season, but said that it has a positive outlook regarding end demand this quarter.

The factory utilization rate for tantalum capacitors this quarter is expected to reach 100 percent, while the rate should climb to 89 percent for multilayer ceramic capacitors and 80 percent for resistor chips, the firm said in a statement.

To handle rising demand, Yageo said that it plans to adjust personnel at its Chinese factories during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The name of Yageo Corp appears on the tenant list at an office building in New Taipei City on May 22, 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE

Revenue last month fell to NT$7.33 billion (US$257.84 million) from NT$7.67 billion in November, but on an annual basis, revenue increased 124.8 percent from NT$3.26 billion.

“December sales were lower than in November mainly because there were fewer working days due to an annual inventory, as well as fewer shipments from customers in the Americas and Europe during the holiday season,” the firm said.

Yageo said it would stay alert for challenges, as the global COVID-19 pandemic has not eased and trade frictions remain uncertain.

The firm said that it is prudently optimistic about its revenue and operational outlook.

Revenue in the fourth quarter of last year edged up 1.1 percent quarterly and 121.9 percent annually to NT$22.2 billion, with full-year revenue soaring 63.9 percent to NT$67.65 billion from NT$41.29 billion in 2019.

Yageo rival Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技) reported that revenue last month fell 5.2 percent month-on-month, but rose 53.6 percent year-on-year to NT$3.31 billion.

The firm said that demand for 5G applications, electrical vehicles, notebook computers and game consoles amid the stay-at-home economy was eroded by declining shipments due to the Christmas holiday and year-end inventories.

Revenue last year expanded 18.7 percent to NT$35.54 billion from NT$29.94 billion in 2019.