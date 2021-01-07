CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Bitcoin hits another high
Bitcoin yesterday jumped to another all-time high, just two days after registering its biggest one-day decline since March last year. The world’s largest cryptocurrency advanced as much as 6 percent to US$35,842, surpassing the previous high of US$34,792 set on Sunday. It plunged as much as 17 percent on Monday. The digital coin quadrupled last year. A range of factors have been cited for bitcoin’s ascent, with some traders pointing to a JPMorgan Chase & Co’s long-term price forecast of as much as $146,000, while others have cited the overall mood in financial markets.
AUTO PARTS
Michelin to cut workers
French tire group Michelin yesterday said it would eliminate up to 2,300 jobs in France as it reinforces activities outside its core business. Michelin said that the about three-year plan would not involve outright layoffs, but consist of not replacing workers as they retire and offering payouts to others who were willing to leave. It employs about 20,000 people in France. Michelin pledged to create other jobs while focusing on tires destined for agricultural, industrial or competition use.
BIOTECHNOLOGY
Carmat to sell hearts in Q2
French artificial heart maker Carmat said that it is preparing to start selling its products in the second quarter of this year, in a European market that could have at least 2,000 patients annually. Carmat said that its artificial heart would be marketed under the Aeson brand. Aeson would be launched commercially in Germany in the second quarter, while the French market would be targeted at about the same time. Carmat shares yesterday were up by about 7 percent in early trading on Euronext Paris, giving the company a market capitalization of about 400 million euros (US$493.1 million).
EQUITIES
Benchmark to keep telecoms
S&P Dow Jones Indices said that it would no longer delete the US-listed shares of three Chinese telecom firms from its benchmarks, a move that was set to take effect today. The index provider would keep the American depository receipts of China Mobile Ltd (中國移動), China Telecom Corp Ltd (中國電信) and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (中國聯通) after the New York Stock Exchange on Monday appeared to cancel its plan to delist the shares, it said.
HEALTHCARE
Plastic surgeon mulls IPO
Master Style Co, which owns a plastic surgery hospital in Bangkok, is weighing an initial public offering (IPO) in Thailand that could raise as much as US$100 million, people with knowledge of the matter said. The operator of Masterpiece Hospital is working with an adviser to prepare for the listing, which could happen as soon as this year, the people said. The company plans to use the proceeds to fund its operations, as well as for expansion into new business, such as dental and in-vitro fertilization, the people said.
TECHNOLOGY
Values swell Apple bonuses
Apple Inc is to weigh environmental and social values when calculating bonuses for top executives, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday. The change taking effect this year is intended to motivate Apple executives “to meet exceptionally high standards of values-driven leadership in addition to delivering strong financial results,” the firm said in proxy documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Financial targets for executive bonuses would not change, it said.
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
‘SILICON SHIELD’: Although TSMC is indispensable to Western nations, more high-end companies need to join its ranks to boost research and development, Gou said Taiwan needs more high-end companies than just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to remain competitive, but it must also tackle its low birthrate, Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said yesterday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the founding of the Hon Hai Research Institute, Gou said he hoped that his company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would one day be on par with the TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain and a major supplier for US tech companies, TSMC has
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as