World Business Quick Take

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Bitcoin hits another high

Bitcoin yesterday jumped to another all-time high, just two days after registering its biggest one-day decline since March last year. The world’s largest cryptocurrency advanced as much as 6 percent to US$35,842, surpassing the previous high of US$34,792 set on Sunday. It plunged as much as 17 percent on Monday. The digital coin quadrupled last year. A range of factors have been cited for bitcoin’s ascent, with some traders pointing to a JPMorgan Chase & Co’s long-term price forecast of as much as $146,000, while others have cited the overall mood in financial markets.

AUTO PARTS

Michelin to cut workers

French tire group Michelin yesterday said it would eliminate up to 2,300 jobs in France as it reinforces activities outside its core business. Michelin said that the about three-year plan would not involve outright layoffs, but consist of not replacing workers as they retire and offering payouts to others who were willing to leave. It employs about 20,000 people in France. Michelin pledged to create other jobs while focusing on tires destined for agricultural, industrial or competition use.

BIOTECHNOLOGY

Carmat to sell hearts in Q2

French artificial heart maker Carmat said that it is preparing to start selling its products in the second quarter of this year, in a European market that could have at least 2,000 patients annually. Carmat said that its artificial heart would be marketed under the Aeson brand. Aeson would be launched commercially in Germany in the second quarter, while the French market would be targeted at about the same time. Carmat shares yesterday were up by about 7 percent in early trading on Euronext Paris, giving the company a market capitalization of about 400 million euros (US$493.1 million).

EQUITIES

Benchmark to keep telecoms

S&P Dow Jones Indices said that it would no longer delete the US-listed shares of three Chinese telecom firms from its benchmarks, a move that was set to take effect today. The index provider would keep the American depository receipts of China Mobile Ltd (中國移動), China Telecom Corp Ltd (中國電信) and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (中國聯通) after the New York Stock Exchange on Monday appeared to cancel its plan to delist the shares, it said.

HEALTHCARE

Plastic surgeon mulls IPO

Master Style Co, which owns a plastic surgery hospital in Bangkok, is weighing an initial public offering (IPO) in Thailand that could raise as much as US$100 million, people with knowledge of the matter said. The operator of Masterpiece Hospital is working with an adviser to prepare for the listing, which could happen as soon as this year, the people said. The company plans to use the proceeds to fund its operations, as well as for expansion into new business, such as dental and in-vitro fertilization, the people said.

TECHNOLOGY

Values swell Apple bonuses

Apple Inc is to weigh environmental and social values when calculating bonuses for top executives, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday. The change taking effect this year is intended to motivate Apple executives “to meet exceptionally high standards of values-driven leadership in addition to delivering strong financial results,” the firm said in proxy documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Financial targets for executive bonuses would not change, it said.