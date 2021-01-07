The global economy is to have a subdued recovery this year from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the near-term outlook is highly uncertain and growth could be imperiled if COVID-19 infections and delays in the rollout of vaccines continue, the World Bank said on Tuesday.
In its new Global Economic Outlook, the World Bank forecast 4 percent growth this year following a 4.3 percent decline last year, the biggest plunge in global output since a contraction of 9.8 percent in 1945, as nations demobilized at the end of World War II.
By comparison, the global recession triggered by the Great Depression of the 1930s saw growth shrink by 4.8 percent on average from 1930 through 1932. The 2008-2009 financial crisis triggered a 1.8 percent drop in global output in 2009.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“If history is any guide, the global economy is heading for a decade of growth disappointments, unless policymakers put in place comprehensive reforms,” the bank said, citing the global pandemic layered over economic trends already in play.
“While the global economy appears to have entered a subdued recovery, policymakers face formidable challenges in public health, debt management, budget policies, central banking and structural reforms,” World Bank president David Malpass said.
The bank said that global growth this year would be aided by a recovery of 3.5 percent in GDP growth in the US and an even bigger 7.9 percent rebound in China, the world’s two biggest economies.
For last year, the World Bank expects GDP in the US to fall by 4.3 percent, while it predicted a modest 2 percent increase in China.
Because of the uncertainty caused by the rise in COVID-19 cases and initial problems in distributing vaccines, the World Bank said that its forecast is highly uncertain.
Under a scenario where virus cases continue to rise and the rollout of vaccines does not accelerate, global growth could be reduced to a meager 1.6 percent this year.
The new report increased global growth for last year by 0.9 percentage points from its June forecast, reflecting in part better-than-expected performance in China and the US, but the forecast trimmed the outlook for this year by 0.2 percentage points.
For the US, the decline for last year was revised upward by 2.5 percentage points to a smaller decline of 3.6 percent, and the 3.5 percent rebound for this year was lowered by half a percentage point.
To combat the sharp downturn, the World Bank has made US$160 billion available to help more than 100 countries protect the poor, support firms and bolster the recovery.
Malpass told reporters that the World Bank is making US$12 billion available to provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations in poor countries.
“People at the bottom of the income scale were hardest hit by the shutdowns and recession, and will most likely be the slowest to regain jobs and get vaccinations,” Malpass said.
The World Bank expects the eurozone to have a 7.4 percent drop in growth for last year followed by a 3.6 percent this year, while growth in Japan is expected to fall 5.3 percent last year and then rebound by 2.5 percent this year.
For all advanced economies, the World Bank predicted a drop of 5.4 percent last year and a rise of 3.3 percent this year.
For emerging markets and developing countries, the bank said that when all figures are reported, growth is expected to have declined 2.6 percent last year and increased 5 percent this year.
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
‘SILICON SHIELD’: Although TSMC is indispensable to Western nations, more high-end companies need to join its ranks to boost research and development, Gou said Taiwan needs more high-end companies than just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to remain competitive, but it must also tackle its low birthrate, Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said yesterday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the founding of the Hon Hai Research Institute, Gou said he hoped that his company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would one day be on par with the TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain and a major supplier for US tech companies, TSMC has
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as