Taiwan’s forex reserves exceed US$529 billion

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves last month rose US$16.51 billion from a month earlier to a record US$529.91 billion as the central bank bought the US greenback to slow down the local currency’s appreciation.

“The bank had to step in to keep an orderly foreign-exchange market after rapid massive capital inflows created excessive volatility,” Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Henry Yen (顏輝煌) said.

That explained why the New Taiwan dollar has repeatedly challenged a 23-year high of NT$28 during intraday trading, but retreated to below that level in the final 15 minutes of trading, in line with the central bank’s intervention strategy.

A teller poses with US dollar and New Taiwan dollar banknotes at a bank in Taipei on Feb. 23, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) last month said that national interests take precedence over his wish to avoid US charges of currency manipulation.

A strong NT dollar is unfavorable for Taiwan’s export-oriented economy, as it erodes profitability for exporters and weakens their pricing competitiveness, local trade groups have said.

Yen said that the increased balance in foreign-exchange reserves also had to do with the bank’s management, as well as the appreciation of the euro and other reserve currencies against the greenback.

Yen said that foreign-exchange reserves denominated in those currencies were worth more in terms of the base currency, the US dollar.

For the whole of last year, foreign-exchange reserves spiked 10.83 percent, or US$51.79 billion, both reaching their highest levels since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, the bank said.

The market value of securities investments and the NT dollar deposits held by foreign portfolio investors reached US$603.1 billion, equivalent to 114 percent of foreign-exchange reserves, it said.

The phenomenon is not unhealthy, as foreign players increased holdings in major tech firms, Yen said.