Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves last month rose US$16.51 billion from a month earlier to a record US$529.91 billion as the central bank bought the US greenback to slow down the local currency’s appreciation.
“The bank had to step in to keep an orderly foreign-exchange market after rapid massive capital inflows created excessive volatility,” Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Henry Yen (顏輝煌) said.
That explained why the New Taiwan dollar has repeatedly challenged a 23-year high of NT$28 during intraday trading, but retreated to below that level in the final 15 minutes of trading, in line with the central bank’s intervention strategy.
Photo: Reuters
Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) last month said that national interests take precedence over his wish to avoid US charges of currency manipulation.
A strong NT dollar is unfavorable for Taiwan’s export-oriented economy, as it erodes profitability for exporters and weakens their pricing competitiveness, local trade groups have said.
Yen said that the increased balance in foreign-exchange reserves also had to do with the bank’s management, as well as the appreciation of the euro and other reserve currencies against the greenback.
Yen said that foreign-exchange reserves denominated in those currencies were worth more in terms of the base currency, the US dollar.
For the whole of last year, foreign-exchange reserves spiked 10.83 percent, or US$51.79 billion, both reaching their highest levels since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, the bank said.
The market value of securities investments and the NT dollar deposits held by foreign portfolio investors reached US$603.1 billion, equivalent to 114 percent of foreign-exchange reserves, it said.
The phenomenon is not unhealthy, as foreign players increased holdings in major tech firms, Yen said.
