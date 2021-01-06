World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CEMENT MAKERS

LafargeHolcim eyes Firestone

LafargeHolcim Ltd, the world’s largest cement maker, is in advanced talks to acquire Bridgestone Corp’s Firestone Building Products unit, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Swiss company could reach an agreement as soon as this week, the people said. Negotiations could still be delayed or fall apart, they said. Firestone Building Products was expected to fetch more than US$2.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported previously.

RETAILERS

Next sales beat estimates

British fashion retailer Next PLC said its sales in the nine weeks to Dec. 26 were much better than it had expected, although an additional property provision of ￡40 million (US$54.27 million) resulted in it nudging down its pretax profit forecast. The company said full-price sales in the Christmas trading period were down minus-1.1 percent last year, beating its central guidance of minus-8 percent given in October, despite the effects of COVID-19 restrictions on trading in stores. It forecast full-year pretax profit of ￡342 million.

AVIATION

Qantas opens July bookings

Qantas Airways Ltd has started taking bookings for international flights from July 1 in a perhaps optimistic view that by then, vaccinations would have begun to curb the spread of COVID-19 and travel demand would pick up. Ticket sales for Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore, which had been set to start in March, have been pushed back to July, while other destinations, such as London, have been brought forward from October, Australia’s national carrier said yesterday. New Zealand is the only overseas destination to which Qantas is currently flying.

EQUITIES

FTSE Russell to pull firms

FTSE Russell is set to pull another three Chinese firms from its indices to comply with a US order sanctioning companies with military ties following the removal of eight stocks last month. The companies are Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯國際), China United Network Communications Ltd (中國聯合網絡通信) and Nanjing Panda Electronics Co (熊貓電子), a statement said on Monday. They would be deleted from the FTSE Global Equity and China A Inclusion gauges effective tomorrow.

PHARMACEUTICALS

US drugmakers hike prices

Drugmakers including Abbvie Inc and Bristol Myers Squibb Co raised US list prices on more than 500 drugs to start this year, according to an analysis by healthcare research firm 46Brooklyn. They include more than 300 price increases from companies like Pfizer Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC reported by Reuters late last week. Nearly all the increases were below 10 percent, and the median hike was 4.8 percent, down slightly from last year, 46Brooklyn said.

INTERNET

Breaker to join Twitter

Podcasting platform Breaker on Monday said its team is becoming part of Twitter Inc to apply its expertise to audio experiences at the one-to-many messaging service. Financial terms of the deal to acquire the people behind four-year-old Breaker, based in San Francisco, were not disclosed. Breaker apps for smartphones powered by Apple Inc or Google-backed Android software let users find and listen to podcasts. Breaker is to shut down its platform on Friday next week.