Chinese authorities tell inefficient firms to toughen up or prepare to fail

Bloomberg





China is turning the screws on its companies as authorities seek to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen its industrial might.

After letting inefficient firms survive for years, Beijing is now allowing them to fail. Bond defaults rose to a record US$30 billion last year, including high-profile enterprises that had previously counted on the implicit guarantees of the state.

Scrutiny and punishment of credit-rating agencies are increasing, while domestic exchanges delisted at least 16 stocks from their main boards last year — the most in data going back to 1999.

The trend is set to pick up this year as China’s central bank tightens financial conditions, making it harder for state-owned or private firms with inadequate cash flow to survive.

An economic recovery and a strong currency are giving policymakers more room to focus on reducing the amount of debt in the financial system, which is at 277 percent of domestic output.

“The good thing is China will keep financial risks under control, but the bad thing is it won’t bail out firms unless they are in an extreme situation,” said Larry Hu (胡偉俊), head of China economics at Macquarie Group Ltd. “The government wants to make the most of a solid growth recovery to tighten monetary policy. We may see more companies facing challenges in seeking cash.”

Beijing has in the past few months introduced more measures aimed at increasing the efficiency of the country’s capital markets, as well as the quality of its companies.

Last month alone, China tripled the maximum prison sentence for securities fraud to 15 years, proposed shortening the delisting process for unprofitable stocks and vowed to improve oversight of the country’s credit-rating industry.

China also imposed a cap on bank lending to property developers, a sector that is laden with debt.

In November, the top securities regulator pledged to enhance scrutiny of China’s initial public offerings, while an October crackdown on the convertible bond market — a financing tool largely favored by small-cap risky issuers — involved publishing 37 directives in a single day.

As China gets tougher on industry, its loosening of control over financial markets would allow investors — rather than the state — to punish poorly run companies and reward growth.

Concern over China Inc’s reliance on US markets for fundraising might have partly driven that action, as well as the Chinese Communist Party’s economic strategy of “dual circulation” that prioritizes strengthening domestic demand.

While the People’s Bank of China is unlikely to hike interest rates in the coming months, it has repeatedly signaled that it would moderate the supply of cheap credit.

The timing makes sense — booming export growth has given the central bank room to cut back on stimulus measures deployed during the pandemic.

However, the consequences for the most vulnerable companies can be brutal: Beijing’s commitment to normalize policy was a factor behind a sudden wave of corporate defaults at the end of last year, which in turn froze lending in the interbank market.