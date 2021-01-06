Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co are to disband Haven, a joint venture aimed at lowering healthcare costs for their US employees, just three years after launching.
The announcement on Monday means the three major US companies admitted defeat in their attempt to address one of the most vexing and long-standing problems for employers and employees alike in the world’s largest economy.
Haven said on its Web site that the venture would end late next month, although the companies plan to “continue to collaborate informally to design programs tailored to address the specific needs of their own employee populations.”
The company did not elaborate on the decision and did not respond to a request for comment, but JPMorgan chief executive officer Jamie Dimon said the venture produced some success.
“We’re proud of the progress the Haven team made exploring a wide range of healthcare solutions, including pilots at our company to make primary care easier to access and insurance benefits simpler to understand and easier to use,” he said in a note to employees.
Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and financial giant JPMorgan in January 2018 announced the plan to create a nonprofit healthcare plan to “provide US employees and their families with simplified, high-quality and transparent healthcare at a reasonable cost.”
The trio aimed to become a disruptor in the healthcare industry just as Amazon has in retail, using their combined data, technology, buying power and customer contacts to improve delivery, while cutting costs.
The companies did not specify how many people would benefit under the new program, but a source told reporters at the time that domestic employees of the companies and their dependents likely amount to at least 1 million workers nationwide.
The US is the only major world economy that does not provide universal medical coverage to its citizens, and healthcare costs have spiraled upward for decades, accounting for 17.7 percent of GDP in 2019, according to the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
About half of Americans get their insurance through their employers, while the rest depend on government assistance or are uninsured, Kaiser Family Foundation data showed.
Taming healthcare costs has been a priority for successive US presidents, and likely will be on the agenda of US president-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20.
His arrival in Washington is to come after outgoing US President Donald Trump tried and failed to convince the US Congress to abolish the Affordable Care Act, the system put in place by his predecessor, former US president Barack Obama, that allowed individuals to access private medical insurance and provided other protections, while trying to limit spiraling costs.
